Team USA's Chloe Kim wins gold in women's halfpipe

Team USA's snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim has done it again.

The 21 year old from California took home her second gold medal on Thursday morning.

She landed a 900 and two 1080s, scoring a massive 94.00 points on her first run, all but ensuring her gold.

In her second run and third runs, she wiped out just as she was landing a 1260. If she'd successfully done the trick, she would've been the first woman to ever do so in competition.

Kim smiles after finishing her first run in the women's halfpipe. BEN STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

Regardless of the wipeouts, the halfpipe competition is determined by the best score out of three runs so Kim successfully defended her 2018 Olympic title to take her place at the top of the podium.

Queralt Castellet from Spain took second place while Japan’s Sena Tomita took third.

Team USA's social media accounts noted that Kim is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in snowboard halfpipe.

The two-time gold medalist later jokingly posted to her Instagram story about her two wipeouts.

Kim shared a funny post to her Instagram story after her win. Chloe Kim / Instagram

The 21-year-old has been outspoken about the importance of mental health since her record-setting 2018 win. Not only was she the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in halfpipe at the Olympics, she also became the youngest female Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding in history at the age of 17.

In the years that followed, Kim took some time off from snowboarding and finished her first year of college at Princeton.

Kim does a trick on Feb. 10, 2022. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In an interview with Time earlier this year, Kim said the pressure of being a star Olympian was difficult to cope with. She explained she endured racism in the wake of her athletic achievements and once threw her gold medal in the garbage in a moment of anger.

“I was so burnt out, I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. “I felt a little lost. I was in a pretty low, dark place.”

She decided to return to snowboarding in 2020 and credits therapy for helping her get to a healthier place.

Chloe Kim of Team USA reacts during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

"Just being able to let those things out that you just tuck in your little secret part of your heart helps a lot,” she told Time. “I feel much more at peace now."

She echoed that sentiment when she spoke with TODAY earlier this week.

“I feel like I’m in such a better place now mentally and physically as well,” Kim said on Wednesday. “Just being so grateful to be out here and represent the U.S. I’m just so honored to be here and just enjoying the moment."