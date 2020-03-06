/ Source: TODAY
By Emily Sher
It's International Women's Day this Sunday, March 8, and TODAY is celebrating by honoring the women who have inspired us, motivated us or made our lives better. Our TODAY family (including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales) along with some of our favorite celebrities (like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Valerie Bertinelli) and dedicated fans joined in on the fun by sharing their gratitude with the hashtag #BecauseofHer.
Be sure to share your own #BecauseofHer post to honor a special woman who has inspired or influenced your life!