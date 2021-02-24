IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY ORIGINALS

TODAY Digital Original Video

Our latest videos

Watch the latest videos from our series: Six-Minute Marathon, Quoted By and more.

Padma Lakshmi reveals the 1 celebrity she wishes she could befriend

06:43

Six-Minute Marathon with Savannah

06:52

Kenan Thompson shares what he’s read about himself that’s untrue

07:14

Salma Hayek gets candid about shower singing, lying, her marriage and more

06:57

Drew Barrymore shares the 1 thing she’d tell herself 10 years ago

06:52

Leah Remini reveals the question she wishes people would stop asking her

06:54

Misty Copeland shares the biggest misconception about the ballet world

07:09

Andy Cohen reveals his dream ‘Watch What Happens Live’ guest

07:16

Tia Mowry shares which of her shows she rewatches

07:21

Brooke Shields shares why she doesn’t Google herself

07:07

Florida Georgia Line shares the song they miss performing most

06:51

Nick Jonas shares what he would tell himself in 2010

06:50

Storm Reid shocks Savannah with the most famous person in her phone

07:05

Savannah asks Lea Michele to make this ‘Glee’ song her voicemail

06:44

The Pioneer Woman reveals her go-to dinner party recipe

07:08

Anna Faris shares the lesson she wants to teach her son

06:49

Chrissy Metz shares the ‘This Is Us’ line people quote the most

07:00

Seth Meyers, Savannah have spirited chat about adult beverages

06:59

Chelsea Handler, Savannah reveal the most famous people in their phones

07:16

Jane Lynch reveals the character she'd play for the rest of her life

07:29

Queen Latifah shares how her late mother helped build her confidence

Quoted by ... with Hoda

02:48

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her thoughts when she first saw her husband

02:29

Train’s Pat Monahan shares his secret to success

02:32

Carly Pearce opens up about how this 1 quote has helped her in the past year

04:06

Tori Kelly shares the psalm that’s her guiding light

04:15

Jimmie Allen shares his best advice for chasing your dreams

03:58

Ruby Bridges shares why it’s important to get into ‘good trouble’

03:15

Bethenny Frankel shares the quote she lives by

03:05

Cleo Wade shares why we need to stop trying to search for answers

03:15

Brene Brown shares the quote that is her guiding light

03:49

Jay Shetty shares why he tries to live by this 1 quote from Maya Angelou

04:21

Mary J. Blige shares why it’s important to ‘shed people’ in life

02:37

Jay Leno shares his advice for college graduates: ‘Anybody can have a life, careers are hard to come by’

03:52

Billy Porter opens up to Hoda about finding his true self

Cold Cuts

15:55

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Bob Saget

13:36

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Howie Mandel

17:09

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Adam Rippon

16:22

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Terry Crews

16:34

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Martha Stewart

16:47

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Lester Holt

18:39

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Giada De Laurentiis

13:06

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Hoda Kotb

16:26

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Hot Ones’ Sean Evans

14:37

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Lance Bass

08:07

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Cheech & Chong

Open Book

06:04

Taye Diggs discusses why representation at an early age is so important

06:11

Oprah Winfrey talks about Toni Morrison on 50th anniversary of ‘The Bluest Eye’

09:41

Matthew McConaughey shares the ‘book that found him’ when he was at a crossroads

06:08

Dolly Parton shares the books that lifted her spirits during the pandemic

09:29

Ann M. Martin shares where ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ members would be now

07:58

Eva Chen shares how her daughter inspired her latest book

09:36

Jane Fonda shares the books she thinks everyone should read

07:24

Author Jasmine Guillory shares who inspires her romance novels

06:52

Chelsea Handler shares why she decided to go to therapy

07:21

Kristen Bell shares her favorite books with Jenna Bush Hager

07:28

Jenna Bush Hager gives Allison Pataki a must-read book for her children

08:53

'Frozen' star Josh Gad shares the reading tradition he started with his daughters

06:32

Greta Gerwig shares why she decided to make ‘Little Women’ a movie

06:45

Jamie Lee Curtis shares why she won't write a memoir

04:42

Barbara Bush shares which book characters she'd want to have dinner with

#WithYouTODAY

Working from home? Get fun at home activities for kids, exercises to do at home, homeschooling advice, food recipes and more from TODAY.

08:07

Cooking in Pajamas: Cracker eggs are the ultimate pantry comfort food

07:11

These fluffy, buttery biscuits are made with only 4 ingredients — including soda!

28:38

TODAY anchors reunite at socially-distanced backyard picnic

11:42

This one-bowl, one-layer carrot cake is perfect for beginner bakers

05:46

This pancake bread is a better-for-you version of the one from Trader Joe's

05:54

TODAY's Check-in with 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley

07:44

Use up any leftover vegetables to make Gaby Dalkin’s kitchen sink quesadillas

08:31

Donna Farizan wants you to join her 3-day running challenge

01:31

Recess with TODAY: Craig Melvin's family rainbow art project

06:16

TODAY’s Check-in with the US women’s rowing team

09:14

Make the most of frozen peas and spinach in this vibrant green shakshuka

07:49

How to color your hair at home

04:00

How to make indoor s’mores for a fun activity to do with your kids

16:14

Unwind with this 15-minute yoga workout that anyone can do

04:54

Robert Irvine serves his chili over spaghetti, Cincinnati-style

05:06

Martha Stewart uses this secret ingredient for the best French toast ever

06:58

Molly Yeh makes choose-your-own-adventure granola bars with a 2-ingredient base

03:21

Natalie Morales shares easy homemade pesto recipe

01:27

Try this rhyming yoga lesson you can do with kids every morning

Dads Got This

TODAY's Craig Melvin spotlights dads across the country who are making a difference in their kids' lives.

08:22

Dads share experiences as front-line workers 1 year into the pandemic

03:40

Dad pens over 600 inspirational lunch notes for his daughter

03:42

'Daddy Dressed Me' founder on why he sews for his daughter

03:31

A Chicago teen was bullied for being a dancer. His dad threw him a lifeline.

03:49

Dad and daughter make a new kind of children’s album

03:39

Father-and-son artists use canvas to teach Black history and culture

04:14

His child grew up while he was in prison. This fatherhood program gave him a 2nd chance

Through Mom's Eyes

Sheinelle Jones visits the mothers of celebrities to talk about their famous offspring through mom's eyes.

11:14

Carrie Underwood’s mom opens up about raising country superstar

09:29

Keke Palmer’s mom shares secret to raising a child star

09:01

Usher’s mom reveals secrets to being a 'momager' to pop superstar

10:19

Thomas Rhett’s mom reveals when she knew his wife, Lauren, was the one

10:17

Brandon Maxwell’s mom talks his first clothing designs and dressing Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and more

10:35

Kevin Durant's mom tearfully shares how her son 'saved' her life

Joy Full Eats

Joy shares tricks and family secrets on how to remake some of your favorite fattening dishes, from Penne alla Vodka to Sweet Potato Casserole.

04:33

Healthy Super Bowl recipes: Nutritious twists on classic snacks

03:59

Joy Full Eats | Make Joy Bauer’s Skinny Cinnamon Raisin Bagels

03:50

Joy Bauer shares her simple detox recipes

05:23

Joy Full Eats: Beat the bloat with this easy 1-day detox meal plan

03:53

Joy Full Eats: Joy Bauer’s Hangover Helper Smoothie is a refreshing way to start the day

07:01

How to make an easy holiday tenderloin roast with Joy Bauer

05:44

Joy Full Eats: This healthy twist on penne alla vodka pasta is incredibly easy to make

05:20

Joy Full Eats: This easy sweet potato casserole recipe has a surprising secret ingredient

05:49

Joy Full Eats: Joy Bauer turns 1 easy, homemade ranch dressing into 3 decadent dips

05:06

Joy Full Eats: Power up your mornings with protein-packed apple pancakes

04:42

Joy Full Eats: Power up your mornings with this superfood-packed Smart Smoothie

07:06

Joy Full Eats: Fried chicken gets a healthy makeover with this crispy, oven-baked dish

The Upside

Find the latest videos from the TODAY Show online featuring the best tips, advice and news stories

03:19

‘We’re Breader Together’: Hundreds of Seattle's home bakers donate to food banks

06:23

How livestream concerts are helping musicians impacted by COVID-19

06:02

How one man with ALS is helping others with the same diagnosis

02:53

Formerly homeless family gives back during COVID-19 pandemic

02:34

Fishermen donate catch of the day to anyone in need during pandemic

07:03

Anxious teens heed call of the wild in therapy program

04:51

How dogs are impacting the truffle industry

04:57

Virtual theater classes bring joy to students with autism during quarantine

06:05

Meet the man providing clean sneakers to New Yorkers in need

09:11

This mom started a nonprofit to welcome new families to the Down syndrome community

08:35

How this 83-year-old woman made an impact on reggae music

05:46

This woman's boxing class helps young people on the autism spectrum

09:50

This nut butter company aims to build confidence in the women they hire

04:26

Every day is Groundhog Day for Punxsutawney Phil’s caretakers

02:47

This bakery has a sweet social mission to help underserved youth

02:59

Shelter dogs get 2nd chance at the 1st adoptable dog bar

05:23

Once homeless, this woman now gives back by building Walls of Love

05:54

Meet the identical twins who've dominated look-alike competitions for 25 years

04:51

'A place I can be empowered': Inside a nightclub for people with disabilities

05:27

‘My life needed to be changed’: How this Miami thrift store is giving incarcerated women a second chance

Flashback

Guests revisit movie and television projects through sharing favorite scenes and memories.

06:57

Jonathan Tucker looks back on playing his ‘divisive’ character in ‘Parenthood’

12:46

‘Save the Last Dance’ star Sean Patrick Thomas on lessons from film, responses from fans

09:19

Julia Stiles reflects on starring in ‘Save the Last Dance’ 20 years later

09:20

'High School Musical' director Kenny Ortega reflects on film 15 years later

05:01

'Kindergarten Cop' star Pamela Reed reminisces about movie for 30th anniversary

06:16

Freddie Prinze Jr. shares favorite ‘She’s All That’ moments

07:58

Taylor Momsen remembers filming ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ 20 years later

07:35

Arden Myrin talks playing Monica and Chandler’s housekeeper on ‘Friends’

04:39

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Mitchell Hoog talks working with cast from reboot

05:22

Elizabeth Berkley reveals favorite episode from ‘Saved by the Bell’

07:48

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus reflects on film 30 years later

09:57

'Fresh Prince' star Karyn Parsons revisits Hilary's best moments and lines

08:39

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ star Clancy Brown shares his favorite line as Mr. Krabs

08:20

‘Friday Night Lights’ star Matt Lauria on the most fulfilling plot as Luke

04:44

'27 Dresses' star Malin Akerman shares her favorite part about playing Tess

05:47

Jaleel White recalls ‘Family Matters’ moment that made him tear up

10:36

Flashback: '227' cast shares memories of the classic sitcom

06:18

Tricia O’Kelley looks back on playing Luke’s girlfriend on ‘Gilmore Girls’

06:50

Todd Lowe looks back on playing Zack on ‘Gilmore Girls’

07:47

Kelly Bishop remembers favorite moments as Emily Gilmore on ‘Gilmore Girls’

My Pet Tales

Celebrities share how their pets have shaped their lives and become lovable, important members of the family.

08:46

Chloe Kim loves going on adventures with her Australian shepherd

06:32

Simone Biles’ Frenchies provide comfort and laughs while she trains

09:37

‘Access’ host Scott Evans shows off his two inseparable shelter dogs

05:52

Eddie Cibrian on how his dog changed his life: 'We didn’t find her, she found us'

09:33

Giada De Laurentiis gives a glimpse into her life with four pets at home

08:08

Joss Stone hopes taking care of her dogs has prepared her to be a mom

09:00

Todrick Hall shares why he named his cats after 'Mean Girls' characters

07:15

Puppy Bowl ‘Rufferee’ Dan Schachner explains the importance of adopting rescue dogs

07:05

Wayne Brady talks about life at home with 4 dogs

07:53

‘The Pack’ host Lindsey Vonn on life at home: ‘We’re one big, furry family’

08:52

‘Superstore’ star Lauren Ash speaks to the importance of adopting older rescue pets

04:29

‘Freaky’ star Kathryn Newton introduces her 3 poodles: ‘I take them everywhere’

04:15

Actor Arden Myrin on how her cat helped her cope with grief

07:11

Annie Starke shares her love of animals with mom Glenn Close

06:52

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik on how her cats have changed her life

04:13

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson on life with husband and ‘honeymoon baby’ dog

04:44

Aly Raisman on her pets: ‘It’s life-changing getting a dog’

06:26

See our favorite ‘My Pet Tale’ moments

07:21

Musician Lindsey Stirling on how her dog got her through tragedy

04:20

Brittany Snow shares how her dog is ‘obsessed’ with her fiance

Why I Love My ...

People and celebrities share the style elements that empower them.

05:03

'Euphoria' star Storm Reid: 'I'm proud to be a 16-year-old today'

03:54

Gina Torres on learning to love her lips after ‘kids were merciless’ with teasing

06:20

Drew Barrymore on protecting her daughters from Hollywood … until they’re 18

03:46

Lea Michele on struggles with PCOS: ‘It really just turned my world upside down’

02:35

Emily Ratajkowski on ignoring the comments: ‘They criticize everything about me’

05:02

Model Behati Prinsloo used to slouch to make herself seem shorter

04:38

‘Black-ish’ star Yara Shahidi on why she loves her hair

03:15

Gracie Gold on loving her legs, 'lumps and bumps' and all

03:21

13-year-old figure skating champion Alysa Liu on why she loves her smile

03:42

Lana Condor on representation in Hollywood: ‘I don’t know why it’s taken so long!’

06:30

5 Celebrities Who Celebrate Their Bodies

04:42

Jojo Siwa on ignoring internet haters and learning to love her hairline

03:38

Instagram’s Eva Chen on finding balance with social media: ‘It’s not one size fits all’

04:56

Why Madison Beer has a love-hate relationship with social media

04:13

Rihanna’s hairstylist Ursula Stephen on finding confidence from within

04:28

Patricia Heaton says being a TV mom is the opposite of being a real mom

04:08

Snooki and Nico Tortorella share why they love tattoos

04:25

WWE star Nia Jax on why she loves her butt: ‘It’s what makes me, me’

04:09

Actress Erin Darke loves her swimmers’ shoulders – even if they’ve been called ‘broad’

05:17

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Awkwafina knows her voice sounds like a ’58-year-old divorce attorney’

One Small Thing

Stories and inspiration for how One Small Thing can make a difference your health and well being.

02:30

One Green Thing: Hoda and Jenna staffers challenge each other

02:22

One Green Thing: How TODAY co-hosts are helping the planet this month

05:53

Martha Stewart shows how to do a spring cleaning

05:13

How to protect your skin (and treat mask irritation) with a simple care routine

03:49

New study reveals physical impacts of pandemic stress

05:32

Take a Walk TODAY: Al Roker completes his walk to work

05:08

Creative must-have products for the spring

02:22

Hoda and Jenna share 2 things they can’t live without

04:10

Sheet-pan cooking: Chicken with potatoes, pork chops with Brussels sprouts

04:11

Learn the benefits of exercise on your memory

05:26

How to use wallpaper to renovate your home

02:36

‘How do I feel?’: Hoda and Jenna on why this question is important

04:12

Simple kitchen hacks to improve your space

05:40

Could Zoom be taking a toll on your mental health?

11:27

Hoda and Jenna help two lucky ladies get style makeovers

04:52

Joel Gamoran teaches viral tortilla hack taking TikTok by storm

04:23

‘Confidence Code’ authors share inspiring stories of young women

06:24

Organize your kitchen with affordable gadgets

04:53

Tips to boost your mood and beat winter blues

03:54

Joy Bauer makes healthier mac and cheese muffins

Yes She Can

#Cooking

07:46

#COOKING: No-Bake Maple Almond Bites

06:54

This dairy-free and nut-free pesto comes together in just 5 minutes

07:39

#COOKING: This chocolate chip cookie pie is the ultimate gluten-free comfort food

06:45

Make Samah Dada’s healthier chocolate chip tahini cake

07:55

This gluten-free banana bread is incredibly easy to make

Survivors

06:54

‘A true miracle’: Inside a Florida youth shelter’s recovery from hurricane devastation

09:09

It’s been a year since Hurricane Florence. This woman is still in a FEMA trailer

04:23

Hope for survivors as first lawsuits are filed under Child Victims Act

10:46

2 years after the Grenfell Tower fire, a family tries to move forward

11:12

Manchester Arena bombing survivor reflects on attack 2 years later

08:39

Virginia Tech survivor returns to the 2nd floor of Norris Hall, 12 years after deadly campus rampage

09:30

How 2 survivors of 2011 Alabama tornado are working to help others affected

10:09

Parkland school shooting survivor recounts tragedy 1 year later

07:18

Survivor Stories: Waco survivor Joann Vaega reflects on life at the compound

07:02

Survivor Stories: Teachers in Puerto Rico reflect on Hurricane Maria 1 year later

09:13

Survivor Stories: Craig Scott reflects on the Columbine shooting nearly 20 years later

07:24

Survivor Stories: NYC firefighter Clarence Singleton survived 9/11

01:59

Survivor Stories: What happens after the news trucks leave town

07:52

Survivor Stories: OKC bombing survivor Amy Downs on how she pushed through tragedy

06:32

Survivor Stories: Family reflects on how Hurricane Katrina brought them closer together

04:39

Survivor Stories: Mom fights to keep kids safe after son's death in Moore tornado

07:58

Survivor Stories: Felicia Sanders on surviving the Charleston church shooting

Walk in My Shoes

06:13

Rasheed Stanley-Lockheart pays forward mentorship and lessons learned while incarcerated

04:53

What happens when college students can't afford to eat? One student shares her story

01:48

‘Isolated and out of control’: One mother’s journey through postpartum depression

07:06

What it's like to live with anxiety: 'It’s something in your brain that you can’t control all the time'

11:22

How 1 woman’s battle with endometriosis led to a hysterectomy at 37

06:21

Family of 5-year-old with cancer gets surprise holiday light parade

03:52

Thank you, first responders!

05:23

Meet the New York City heroes from the front lines of the pandemic

05:47

California wildfires: Napa volunteer firefighters put service first

06:31

“My daughter has saved me”: Recovering anorexic finds gratitude in her postpartum body

04:49

Transgender athlete opens up about overcoming insecurities through bodybuilding

08:56

Meet the 66-year-old dentist who left it all behind to become a line cook

05:06

Walk in My Shoes: How I became a Radio City Rockette

19:49

Couple opens Wisconsin’s first group home for homeless LGBTQ youth

06:31

This veteran survived a shot to the head, but that was just the beginning

04:56

Woman, 89, and grandson discuss quest to visit every national park

02:25

Meet the 93-year-old committed to building playgrounds for kids

16:37

‘Like a dream’: Mom with metastatic breast cancer on outliving her prognosis

04:00

How ice bucket challenge creator used social media to create a movement

05:44

Man opens up about losing limbs after rare case of strep throat

Test Drive

01:57

We tried Equinox’s True Athlete class — and barely survived

05:40

2 co-workers try intermittent fasting for a month – see the results

02:34

Does your hair need a facial? Head to the Head Spa!

Crazy Kitchens

05:50

Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, shows us her stunning indoor-outdoor kitchen space

08:56

Crazy Kitchens: See how BuzzFeed Tasty producers make those insanely popular food videos

05:44

Crazy Kitchens: Alicia Silverstone’s gorgeous kitchen is an eco-friendly paradise

05:30

Crazy Kitchens: Celebrity dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot shares her favorite diet tips and tricks

05:20

Crazy Kitchens: David Venable reveals what really happens behind the scenes at QVC’s famous kitchens

04:48

Crazy Kitchens: Tour Food Network star Nancy Fuller’s adorably chic 17th century kitchen

The Follow

01:21

The Follow: See how a Lush bath bomb is made

01:34

How candy canes are made

01:26

The Follow: See how Entenmann’s famous donuts are really made

01:12

How Peeps are made

01:38

Watch how Burt's Bees lip balms are made

01:34

See how Lush's delicious Ocean Salt Scrub is made

01:51

How Libby's canned pumpkin is made

Making of...

03:48

'Boxing to me is like breathing.’ World-famous boxer Chevelle Hallback on what drives her

03:46

'I’ve always wanted to help people.’ What it’s like to be a female firefighter

07:51

Cirque du Soleil performer on what it's like to hang by her hair

08:51

How to become a midwife: 1 woman's emotional journey to a fulfilling career

Change for a $20

10:01

3 easy DIY Christmas ornaments you can make for under $20

05:10

3 DIY Thanksgiving centerpieces for under $20 each

03:57

Change for a $20: 4 easy DIY Halloween decorations

05:07

Change for a $20: How to create a complete makeup look at Target for less than $20

04:37

Change for a $20: We went shopping at a secondhand store for date night

The Check Out

05:13

Scruff-A-Luvs: Adults Unbox one of 2018's Most Popular holiday toys

17:08

We tried the super popular Philips Airfryer to make 3 easy dishes | The Check Out

11:27

The Check Out: This ceramic brush straightens hair with one stroke

06:37

The Check Out: You can take this steamer with you everywhere you go

04:06

The Check Out: This mug controls the temperature of your coffee using an app

05:30

The Check Out: We exercised at work with this under-desk bike

05:35

The Check Out: We tried an alarm clock on wheels

Get It Together

10:02

How to clean jewelry with Coca-Cola and baking soda, plus more hacks

07:07

Get It Together: How to repurpose your old beauty containers

05:54

Get It Together: Do outfit inspiration apps actually make your life easier?

10:29

Get It Together: Are these beauty hacks genius or just plain crazy?

10:08

Get it Together: The budget-friendly way to try the hottest beauty trends

05:08

Get it Together: 5 tricks to clean your car (and keep it clean) without breaking a sweat

Out and About

03:33

Out and About: Flying at iFly Indoor Skydiving in New York

04:23

Bobsledding with an Olympian at Lake Placid

05:00

Zip-lining through the Catskill Mountains in New York

04:04

“Out and About” in Coney Island: See Luna Park’s most daring thrill rides

06:12

Take a tour of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

More video