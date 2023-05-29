Authorities search for possible missing residents in Iowa apartment collapse

Part of a historic six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, collapsed Sunday, May 28, triggering the rescues of eight people and injuring an unknown number of others, officials said.

Concern remained early Monday morning over the possibility some could still be buried in the rubble after a search of the property continued overnight, city officials said.

The collapse just before 5 p.m. may have caused a large natural gas leak and water to leak from each floor, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said Sunday.

“A portion of the rear building had actually collapsed, separated from the building,” he said.

Seven people were rescued in the hours after the collapse, while more than a dozen people were helped by first responders as they left the building, Carlsten said. Those seven people were all treated on site, he said, indicating relatively minor injuries.

Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of West Third Street on May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Nikos Frazier / AP

An eighth person was rescued during an overnight search and they were taken to hospital, Mayor Mike Matson said Monday. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Officials said they were still determining how many people could still be unaccounted for. They said the current rescue mission would soon become a recovery operation, with K-9 units arriving overnight to assist in the search.

The cause of the collapse was still under investigation, with city structural experts expected to examine the building, officials said.

It’s not clear whether residents, who were evacuated and being helped by the Red Cross, would be able to return. Matson said the building was still structurally unsound as of Monday morning.

The building is constructed of brick over steel and concrete, according to the city’s public library.

Rich Oswald, the city’s director of development and neighborhood services, said the property’s ownership had “permit issues” for exterior brick work. In addition, he said, the owners were under city orders to make specific repairs and upgrades.

Reports of bricks falling in recent days were related to that work, he said. The condition of the building in downtown Davenport was the subject of numerous resident complaints, officials acknowledged at the news conference.

“The tenants of this building are pretty active,” Oswald said. “They’ve called the city numerous times with complaints.”

Ownership of the building couldn’t immediately be determined. City documents show that entities called 324 Main Street Project and the Davenport Project have long planned improvements to the building while seeking tax breaks.

The building, in the Cork Hill District, was completed in 1907 and was home to the Davenport Hotel, the city’s finest accommodations at the time. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.