Police are investigating a brawl that broke out at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama on Aug. 5.

Videos going viral on social media show a group of people fighting each other, with the Montgomery mayor now addressing the altercation and police issuing arrest warrants.

What happened at the Montgomery Riverfront

A large brawl broke out Saturday, Aug. 5, shortly before 7 p.m. at the Alabama capital after a worker attempted to clear a dock along the river so that the Harriott II Riverboat could dock, witnesses told NBC News. The brawl was fueled by alcohol and adrenaline, witnesses also said.

When a group of rowdy boaters refused to move their pontoon at the Montgomery Riverfront, they attacked the dock worker when he untied the boat to make way for the riverboat, witnesses said. Authorities have not publicly named the man who was attacked or the individuals involved in the fight. Authorities have not confirmed the motive behind the fight.

In video shared with NBC News, after a group of what appear to be white men ran along the dock to attack the worker, who is Black, more people joined in and appeared to defend the worker. Other footage shared with NBC News shows people punching and shoving one another, with one person falling into the water as police struggled to contain the chaos.

The Riverfront is a popular destination with a park, stadium, amphitheater and riverboat.

What witnesses say about the brawl

Christa Owen told NBC News she was aboard the Harriott II with her husband and daughter when the brawl broke out.

“What was hard is we were all on the boat and witnessing our poor crewman being attacked by these guys, and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Owen said.

“It was really difficult to watch, and, like I said, we felt helpless, because we were forced to be spectators,” Owen added.

Owen was among those who recorded the altercations, explaining that it was “inexcusable behavior.”

Additionally, Leslie Mawhorter also on Harriott II, added: “They just didn’t think the rules applied to them. It was so avoidable. This never had to have happened. Everything just spiraled from there."

"I knew something was going to go down, because their attitude was just, ‘You can’t tell us what to do.’ They were going to be confrontational regardless of who you were,” Mawhorter continued.

What the mayor of Montgomery said about the altercation

On Sunday, Aug. 6, Mayor Steven L. Reed released a statement saying that “justice will be served” after individuals attacked “a man who was doing his job.”

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served,” the statement posted on social media read. “This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community.”

“Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” the statement concluded.

Reed shared how he felt about the incident during a press conference on Aug. 7.

"I feel like it’s an unfortunate incident. Our statement that we put out the other day is that it’s something that shouldn’t have happened and it’s something that we’re investigating right now," Reed said. "We’ll continue to go through that process before we take any additional steps."

When asked if Reed thought the incident was racially charged, he said the brawl is still under investigation, and that authorities are "investigating all angles."

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will provide additional information at a press conference scheduled for Aug. 8, Reed said.

Have arrests been made?

Several people were detained after the incident, Montgomery police said in a statement to NBC News. Multiple people were seen in handcuffs following the fight, NBC News reported.

As of Aug. 7, no arrests have been made, Reed said during the press conference. Montgomery Police said in a statement to NBC News investigators have issued four arrest warrants.

The investigation is ongoing with police reviewing videos of the incident and adding that more arrests warrants could be coming.