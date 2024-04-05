Al Roker shares video from his office after New York area earthquake: 'I felt all of a sudden this shaking'

Like many New Yorkers, Al Roker was shocked when he felt an earthquake rumble through the East Coast of the United States on Friday, April 5.

After feeling the sudden shaking at Rockefeller Plaza, where TODAY is filmed, Roker immediately took out his phone and videotaped what was going on.

"My dressing room is directly over the prop area, and I felt all of a sudden this shaking and I said, 'Wow, what was that,'" he explained in the clip. "And our food stylist, Katie Stilo, said, 'Oh, it's just them moving props.' And I've been in here when they've been moving, and I've never felt that before. So what we realized is that it was an earthquake."

Al then started asking his fans on social media where they were when the earthquake occurred, and some people said they felt it all the way in Oswego County, New York, which shocked Al.

"Oh my gosh," he said.

"So there you have it. The great earthquake of 2024 just before the total eclipse of 2024," he laughed. "Wild."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET. and is measured as a 4.8 temblor with its epicenter near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

The USGS reports that buildings started to rattle and shake all the way from Maryland to Maine.

In February 2023, Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 3.8-magnitude quake, which was the strongest quake recorded in the area in 40 years, according to the USGS.

In 2017, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Dover, Delaware, and the tremor reached all the way to NYC, according to the USGS.