Volcano erupts near Iceland’s airport, prompting fears of travel disruptions

A volcano in southwest Iceland began erupting on Wednesday, raising fears of travel disruptions reminiscent of the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption that grounded more than 100,000 flights.

The eruption at the Fagradalsfjall volcano — located about 10 miles from Keflavik International Airport and about 20 miles from the nation's capital of Reykjavik — is classified as a fissure eruption, which does not typically create large explosions or send a lot of ash into the stratosphere, according to Iceland's meteorological office.

Keflavik Airport, a key travel hub between North America and Europe, remained open and international flights have not been disrupted, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.