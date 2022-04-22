In the overproduced and hypermanicured world of social media, a unique prospect in the form of an app that focuses on authenticity is making waves and taking hold across college campuses — BeReal.

Founded in January 2020 by French former GoPro employee Alexis Barreyat, the app asks users to post unvarnished glimpses of their everyday lives during a constantly changing 2-minute window each day. Posts come in the form of photos, which include snapshots taken simultaneously from a phone’s front-facing and back-facing cameras, which are then posted in the feeds of users and their friends. Users who don’t post can’t see what their friends have uploaded.

The app, offering little in the way of new technology but standing apart with its pared-down style and functionality, has seen a surge of interest this year. Daily downloads of the app have grown by 315% since January, according to Apptopia, an app analysis company. And since April 1, BeReal has been one of the top 10 most downloaded free social networking apps for iPhones nearly every day, according to SensorTower, another app tracking company.

“You can see a whole other side to people that isn’t just their presentable side to social media,” said Errin Mathieson, 21, a college student in Dundee, Scotland, who began using the app after a friend showed it to her a few weeks ago. “It gets really tiring and exhausting for people constantly like scrolling through Instagram and seeing people having these perfect lives.”

The organic growth it’s enjoying is helped by millions of dollars in investment and growing hype around the app. BeReal has garnered positive headlines in reviews and recently raised $30 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the biggest venture capital firms. And as Apptopia pointed out, the French company has been actively promoting itself on colleges across the United States via a campus ambassador program, in which representatives are said to be recruiting with free drinks and events.

It’s easy to be skeptical about the hype around the app, though.

In previous years, viral apps such as Vero and Peach have seen flash-in-the-pan growth that didn’t last. Comparatively, however, BeReal’s growth has progressed at a relatively steady pace that isn’t letting up, according to data provided by Apptopia.