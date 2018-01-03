5 unexpected places you need to visit in 2018

share tweet pin email

Of the many resolutions we make at the start of every year, traveling more usually tops the list. But the world is a big, big place. And most of us operate on limited budgets.

So, where to go and what to see? "Rough Guide" author and Conde Nast Traveler contributor Mark Ellwood is here to help you navigate the friendly skies (and highways and rails). And his choices are decidedly offbeat, so forget any jaunts to Hollywood or the Big Apple. How about the capital of Idaho for a change? And don't forget to plan ahead before hitting the road.

Malta

The island country of Malta, a mashup of Sicily, North Africa and colonial England, was all over our Instagram feeds this year, as our most globe-trotting friends sought out its superlative scuba diving sites and ornate baroque architecture (seriously, St. John’s Co-Cathedral, in the capital of Valletta, is as gilded as it gets). Expect the world to double down on Malta coverage next year when the cobbled streets of the more than 450-year-old capital city, designated a European Capital of Culture in 2018, erupt in celebration. We’d plan around Valletta’s International Baroque Festival, held every January since 2013, with classical performances staged in — what else? — some of Valletta’s best baroque venues. Don’t leave without trying the national dish of stuffat tal-fenek, a rabbit stew, or pastizzi, a fluffy pastry stuffed with ricotta cheese or a paste of peas.

Our Hotel Pick: The Phoenicia

Nashville, Tennessee

Shutterstock NASHVILLE - NOV 11: Neon signs on Lower Broadway Area on November 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Shutterstock ID 518795389; Purchase Order: -

If you love music, this town will hit all the right notes. This January, Music City gains a funky new venue in the shape of the 5,000-square-foot, 300-person-capacity Analog complex inside the Hutton Hotel. Carved out of the hotel's former parking garage, the project also features two "writers' rooms" for creatives, named after Dierks Bentley and Ryan Tedder, who’s written smashes for Taylor Swift and Adele, among others. It doesn’t stop there: Live music behemoth AEG has announced plans to take over the $1 billion Nashville Yards redevelopment in the next two years, anchored by two more venues, a 4,000-seater and a smaller 600-person cabaret space. Wondering where else to eat in Nashville? Take some tips from none other than Anthony Bourdain.

Our Hotel Pick: The Hutton

New Orleans, Louisiana

Shutterstock NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 10, 2016: Bourbon Street in the early morning. The renown nightlife destination is in the heart of the French Quarter.; Shutterstock ID 532890697; Purchase Order: -

There are so many reasons to have New Orleans on your to-do list every year: Mardi Gras in February, Jazz Fest in April and Tales of the Cocktail in July. But this year, we’re heading south for the city's 300th anniversary and all its accompanying fun. We'll bounce between our favorite restaurants and bars — Herbsaint, Seaworthy, Bacchanal and classic Arnaud’s French 75 — and then eat and drink some more, because if you’re not eating, you’re talking about where to eat next. Plus, the city’s sculpture gardens, galleries and activist Brandan Odums' 35,000-square-foot portrait gallery warehouse, Studio Be, will give you more than enough to do in a weekend. It just means you’ll have to plan two trips to the Big Easy this year.

Our Hotel Pick: Nopsi

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Shutterstock MINNEAPOLIS - JUL 27: A view of the beautiful stone arch bridge of Minneapolis, MN, USA at dusk, showing part of the city skyline on Jul 27, 2014 in Minneapolis, USA; Shutterstock ID 535339051; Purchase Order: -

Ask anyone who lives in Minneapolis why they love it, and they'll quickly rattle off an impressive list of restaurants, theaters and natural attributes. This winter, the open secret of a city gets put firmly under the spotlight with the arrival of Super Bowl LII, but there are a few reasons to visit long after football has come and gone. Count 'em: the best parks system in the whole country, as determined by the Trust for Public Land's 2017 ParkScore Index; an exciting food scene with 13 James Beard Award semifinalists; Prince's Paisley Park Museum, which opened last year in nearby Chanhassen; and the quietest place on earth. Even better news? It's easier than ever to get to the Midwest city, with 28 new nonstop routes added in the last two years.

Hotel: Le Meridien Chambers

Boise, Idaho

Shutterstock The first light of the sun hits the mountains in Lucky Peak State Park, right outside Boise, Idaho.; Shutterstock ID 703858663; Purchase Order: -

It has a new 110-room boutique hotel that opened downtown, helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef, plus a great local brewery and a lovely tasting room for wine, Coiled Wines (yep, there’s wine from Idaho). Even better, getting there is much easier than it used to be. And the Basque culture there is amazing: it has the world’s largest expat community of Basques, apparently, which has made chorizo a staple on most menus and meant that there’s a Basque district downtown.

Hotel: Inn at 500

