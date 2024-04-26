What it means to dream about water, from waves to waterfalls

Have you been seeing still seas, tranquil pools or roaring oceans in your dreams lately? Water dreams are invitations to explore the depths of your inner world.

As a professional dream analyst and author of The Alchemy of Your Dreams, I help people come to insights about recurrent patterns and symbols that pop up in their dreams, like dreams of water.

Spiritually, water has an array of meanings, signifying our emotional landscape, change, nourishment and more. It follows that dreams about water can evoke flooding emotions, stagnated or damned up memories and messages from your intuition.

Below, find a few interpretations.

I dreamed I was drowning. What does that mean?

Dreaming about drowning in water can symbolize feelings of being overwhelmed. These dreams may suggest that you are experiencing difficulties or challenges in your waking life that are causing you stress or anxiety. It may be your psyche’s way of attempting to process and deal with these overwhelming emotions.

Take some time to identify the source of your stress and find healthy ways to address and cope with it. Journaling can help you to pour out some of the emotions and thoughts that you are experiencing and is a helpful way of externalizing inner processes.

I dreamed of a tidal wave. What does that mean?

Dreaming of a tidal wave can symbolize overwhelming emotions or a sense of being overwhelmed in your waking life. It may indicate that you are experiencing a situation or a problem that feels beyond your control. It could also suggest a fear of being engulfed by your emotions or circumstances.

Additionally, a tidal wave can represent a major change or a transition that is approaching in your life. It could be a threshold change, like getting engaged or divorced. The interpretation of this dream will vary depending on the specific details and emotions of the dreamer.

In my book "The Alchemy of Your Dreams", I share how at, its core the Tidal Wave Dream is a dream centered around one image (called the central image) that leaves the dreamer feeling helpless.

Despite the name, the central image doesn’t always have to be a tidal wave (although in many cases it actually is). It can be a fire, a group of terrifying militant men or a tornado, for example. It is simply one core image that dominates your dream and is distressing to experience.

The term was coined by eminent researcher Dr. Ernest Hartmann. From his research and work with countless patients he realized that people who had experienced a trauma in their waking lives would often go on to experience a type of dream which he called the "Tidal Wave Dream."

In its truest form, the tidal wave in the dream isn’t specifically about replaying a traumatic event or memory over again. It’s about the mind’s ability to create a new image. That is, to help the dreamer emotionally adapt to what has happened by highlighting the dominant emotion and feelings that are permeating their life.

A tidal wave would literally render anyone helpless, so the idea is not about conquering the fear but rather processing it and experiencing, or re- experiencing, feelings of vulnerability in a way that is actually helpful, by having the dreamer acknowledge and progress through how they feel.

So, if you’ve experienced a Tidal Wave Dream it’s a clear sign to really pour on the self-compassion and look at what needs to be healed. It may also be helpful to get help you manage the process of your healing.

I dreamed that I was swimming with dolphins. What does that mean?

Dreaming of swimming with dolphins can symbolize a sense of freedom, joy and playfulness in your life. It may suggest that you are experiencing a period of emotional or mental growth, as dolphins are often associated with intelligence and intuition. This dream could represent your wish for more connection and harmony in your relationships, as dolphins are known for their strong social bonds.

Overall, swimming with dolphins in a dream is often seen as a positive and uplifting symbol, indicating a time of positivity and happiness in your waking life.

I dreamed that I was trying to cross over a fast-moving river and felt afraid. What does that meant?

This is what I would call a threshold dream. That is when your inner world is trying to alert you to the need to crossover some major threshold — like becoming a parent, or letting go of things that no longer serve you. The dream is acknowledging the fear you feel while highlighting your inner conflict. If you are stuck, the only option is to move.

I dreamed I was swimming towards a waterfall. What does that mean?

Swimming towards a waterfall in your dream could symbolize your desire for personal growth, adventure and a deep need to connect with nature — and the wild nature within you.

The waterfall here could represent a powerful force indicating a significant change or transformation in your life.

Waterfalls look effortless in their flow and movement, so perhaps this dream symbol is alerting you to face life in the same way at the moment.

I dreamed that I drank water in my dream but could not quench my thirst. What does that mean?

This kind of dream may simply be alerting you to your connection with nature and life itself.

Without water we would cease to survive. Perhaps this dream is a deep call from within your psyche to help care, tend and protect nature in whatever way you can.

Your dream may simply symbolize a desire or need for emotional or spiritual nourishment that is not being fulfilled in your waking life. It could suggest that you are seeking fulfillment or satisfaction in certain aspects of your life, such as relationships, career, or personal growth, but are not able to find it.

You are drinking out of the wrong cup, so to speak. It's a reminder to pay attention to your emotional and spiritual well-being and to explore ways to find the nourishment you need to feel satisfied and fulfilled.