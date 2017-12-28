Watch this 90-year-old woman get down with Santa at a nursing home

share tweet pin email

You're never too old to dance — or to get into the Christmas spirit.

Christopher Tate learned that firsthand, when an elderly woman at a nursing home he was visiting on Christmas Eve started to bust out some shockingly good moves. Tate, 52, was dressed as Santa Claus and was making a tour of nursing homes in the Washington, D.C., area to hand out Christmas presents with his family.

"This little lady was standing there and I handed her a gift," Tate told TODAY. "She said, 'What is this?' I said, 'It's a Christmas gift. Don't open it until tomorrow.' She said, 'Well, how do you know what I want?' And I said, 'What do you want?' She said, 'I just want to dance.'

"The staff turns on music and she just started dancing!" he continued. "It was just beautiful."

Tate, who works at a law firm and is also a minister, was quick to join in, dancing along to a version of "O Come, All Ye Faithful." At one point, the woman, a resident at the nursing home, even ditched her walker and took Tate's hand. A video of the pair's epic dance-off went viral after Tate shared it on Facebook.

In the clip, Tate can be heard asking the woman how old she is, and then making a face at the camera when she tells him she's 90 years old.

"I said, 'Are you really 90?' And she said, 'You want me to prove it?'" Tate said.

More than 7 million people have viewed the video on Facebook.

"The numbers keep going higher and higher," Tate said. "They just took it and ran with it. I'm getting calls from all over the world."

Tate, who also volunteers to help children whose parents are in prison, said he and his children have been visiting nursing homes around Christmas for years. They raise money beforehand to buy presents for the residents.

"One lady had not gotten a gift in 30 years," he said. "The intention is to be a blessing for these senior citizens."