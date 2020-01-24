There's a full 'Star Wars' cantina in the basement of this house

From the outside, it may look like your typical mega-mansion. But, once you step inside and retreat to the basement, the force will be with you.

The house looks normal from the outside, but just wait until you see the basement. The Agency

A home in Hidden Hills, California, just went on the market and it’s got a surprising lower level. The 5,000-square-foot basement features a “Star Wars”-themed entertainment complex and home theater, and you'll feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away.