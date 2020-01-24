There's a full 'Star Wars' cantina in the basement of this house

From the outside, it may look like your typical mega-mansion. But, once you step inside and retreat to the basement, the force will be with you.
A home in Hidden Hills, California, just went on the market and it’s got a surprising lower level. The 5,000-square-foot basement features a “Star Wars”-themed entertainment complex and home theater, and you'll feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away.
Fans of the franchise will geek out over the home’s museum, which has a multi-million dollar “Star Wars” prop and collectible collection. You’ll find things like a X-Wing fighter and more than 40 life-size figures, including Yoda and Darth Vadar.
There’s also a full-scale re-creation of the cantina bar filled with alien denizens from the famous scene in “Episode IV: A New Hope.”
When it’s time to watch your favorite “Star Wars” movie, you can head into the spacey — er, spacious — home theater that features a 19-foot screen as well as an accurate replica of the Death Star from the original film.
Unfortunately, the current owner’s impressive “Star Wars” collection isn’t included in the $26.5 million price tag of the home, but if you really love all the memorabilia, it could still be yours. According to a spokesperson for the listing agents, the collection is being sold separately for an undisclosed sum.
But the “Star Wars”-themed basement isn’t the only unique part of the house. It has a stargazing observatory in the backyard, too!
Other amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool and spa with a grotto, waterfall and waterslide, plus a full-size tennis/multi-sport court.
The massive house spans more than 18,000 square feet on 3 acres of land that hosts a fruit tree orchard, grapevines and an organic herb garden.
Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency hold the out-of-this-world listing.