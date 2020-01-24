There's a full 'Star Wars' cantina in the basement of this house

"Star Wars" fans will geek out when they see this basement.
Don't let the normal-seeming front door fool you!
Don't let the normal-seeming front door fool you!

From the outside, it may look like your typical mega-mansion. But, once you step inside and retreat to the basement, the force will be with you.

The house looks normal from the outside, but just wait until you see the basement.

A home in Hidden Hills, California, just went on the market and it’s got a surprising lower level. The 5,000-square-foot basement features a “Star Wars”-themed entertainment complex and home theater, and you'll feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away.

Head downstairs into the basement for some "Star Wars" fun.

Fans of the franchise will geek out over the home’s museum, which has a multi-million dollar “Star Wars” prop and collectible collection. You’ll find things like a X-Wing fighter and more than 40 life-size figures, including Yoda and Darth Vadar.

The replica X-wing Starfighter hangs above a lounge area.
The basement has more than 40 life-size figures from the franchise.

There’s also a full-scale re-creation of the cantina bar filled with alien denizens from the famous scene in “Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Pretend you're at the Mos Eisley Cantina while hanging out at this bar.

When it’s time to watch your favorite “Star Wars” movie, you can head into the spacey — er, spacious — home theater that features a 19-foot screen as well as an accurate replica of the Death Star from the original film.

The home theater is the perfect place to watch your favorite "Star Wars" films.

Unfortunately, the current owner’s impressive “Star Wars” collection isn’t included in the $26.5 million price tag of the home, but if you really love all the memorabilia, it could still be yours. According to a spokesperson for the listing agents, the collection is being sold separately for an undisclosed sum.

The "Star Wars" collection doesn't come with the house, but it's being sold separately.

But the “Star Wars”-themed basement isn’t the only unique part of the house. It has a stargazing observatory in the backyard, too!

You could check out the stars in your own observatory.

Other amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool and spa with a grotto, waterfall and waterslide, plus a full-size tennis/multi-sport court.

Who wouldn't want to jump in?!
You can enjoy the indoor pool year-round.

The massive house spans more than 18,000 square feet on 3 acres of land that hosts a fruit tree orchard, grapevines and an organic herb garden.

Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency hold the out-of-this-world listing.

