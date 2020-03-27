Target is pausing in-store returns due to coronavirus outbreak

Target is pausing in-store returns for the next three weeks as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced in a blog post.

"To be extra cautious, Target will stop accepting in-store product returns and exchanges for the next three weeks — but don’t worry if you have a return that expires during that period, because we’ll still honor them three weeks past the holding period," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.

The coronavirus can live on surfaces from several hours to days, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Target is also taking other precautions to make sure employees and shoppers stay safe during the pandemic.

"We’ll have a team member stationed at our store entrances to make sure carts are clean and available in an orderly fashion," Cornell said.

Floor decals are also being added in the checkout lanes to encourage customers to maintain the proper amount of social distance. Target employees will wipe down their checkout stations after each customer. Stations that aren't in use will be deep cleaned.

While reusable bags are environmentally friendly, Target will ask shoppers who bring them to bag their own items at checkout. Paper and plastic bags will still be available and any local fees for using them will be waived, according to Cornell.

Last week, Target announced reduced hours, as well as special shopping times for people who are in at-risk groups. Cornell said in the new blog post those special shopping times will be expanded; beginning next week, the first hour the stores are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for vulnerable customers.

"We’ll make all these changes easy for guests with clear signs throughout the store. Our team members will be there to assist and answer any questions," he said. "And as we’ve been doing for weeks, we’ll keep evaluating other options."