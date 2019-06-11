And now, the iconic residence can be yours — that is, if you can swing the price. It’s currently on the market for $3.4 million.

One of the biggest draws of the 5,600-square-foot place is its television claim to fame.

“Throughout the years of filming, the cast and crew were always thoughtful of us and respectful of our home, helping us create such wonderful memories,” owner Victor Recchia, who built the house in 1987, told TODAY Home in a statement.

Home owners Patti and Victor Recchia with "The Sopranos" star James Gandolfini Courtesy of Victor Recchia

One memory that specifically stood out was when they filmed with an actual bear in the backyard. “His name was Bonkers, and he had a trainer next to him,” Recchia recalled.

The house makes a distinct appearance in the show’s opening credits, where the fictional mobster pulls into the curved driveway.

And some interior shots in the pilot episode were filmed there as well. According to The New York Times, later indoor scenes were filmed on a studio set inspired by the Recchias’ home.

The set later used as the interior of the house was inspired by the Recchias' home. Everett Collection

While the cabinets have been updated, the kitchen definitely has a familiar look to what we saw on the show. Stefano Ukmar / The New York Times via Redux Pictures

The house sits on a 1.5-acre lot and has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a detached, one-bedroom guest house.

A pink-wallpapered dining room features a tray ceiling with a sparkly chandelier, along with built-in cabinets and gold accents.