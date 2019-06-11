Fans of “The Sopranos” will definitely recognize this North Caldwell, New Jersey, house — it was the home of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his family during all six seasons of the HBO series, which ran from 1999 to 2007.
And now, the iconic residence can be yours — that is, if you can swing the price. It’s currently on the market for $3.4 million.
One of the biggest draws of the 5,600-square-foot place is its television claim to fame.
“Throughout the years of filming, the cast and crew were always thoughtful of us and respectful of our home, helping us create such wonderful memories,” owner Victor Recchia, who built the house in 1987, told TODAY Home in a statement.
One memory that specifically stood out was when they filmed with an actual bear in the backyard. “His name was Bonkers, and he had a trainer next to him,” Recchia recalled.
The house makes a distinct appearance in the show’s opening credits, where the fictional mobster pulls into the curved driveway.
And some interior shots in the pilot episode were filmed there as well. According to The New York Times, later indoor scenes were filmed on a studio set inspired by the Recchias’ home.
The house sits on a 1.5-acre lot and has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a detached, one-bedroom guest house.
A pink-wallpapered dining room features a tray ceiling with a sparkly chandelier, along with built-in cabinets and gold accents.
Inside the great room, you'll find opulent decor, including an octagonal vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace and sets of French doors that lead to the backyard.
Outside on the patio, where many of the show's scenes were filmed (including Tony's panic attack), there's a cabana and access to the guest house. There's also a sparkling swimming pool (ducks not included).
The house also comes with its own fan base, so if you do end up buying it, you might end up in a few selfies.
“I am grateful for the years of joy, shelter and great delight this home has given our family and friends over the years,” Recchia said.
But now, it’s someone else’s turn to call this mansion home. Qualified bidders can submit an offer at sopranoshouseforsale@gmail.com until June 21.