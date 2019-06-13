Ever wanted to live like royalty? Now's your chance, since the queen of England's former home is on the market.
While she was still a princess enjoying newlywed bliss, Queen Elizabeth II lived in this Malta townhouse with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during his time stationed there as a naval officer between 1949 and 1951.
It was the only home that the queen lived in outside the United Kingdom.
The property appears to be a fixer-upper now, but we can only imagine what it looked like when the young royals lived there.
Located on the outskirts of Valletta, the Palazzo-style home has some pretty spectacular sea views over Marsamxett Harbour. The couple was even photographed standing on the villa’s roof terrace, checking out the stunning scene.
Through the arched entrance hall, there’s the original wide staircase, stone floors and plenty of cozy fireplaces throughout the home. There's also a lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The listing points out that various rooms lead to a large, mature garden.
Other features include stables, various guest/servant quarters and cellars.
“The property is just crying out for a great conversion and will make a superb residence or possibly a commercial venue,” the listing reads.
During a visit to Malta in 2015, the couple was given a framed painting of their beloved former home.
"Visiting Malta is always very special for me,” the queen said during the visit to the country. “I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."
The home is currently on the market for $6.7 million. See more pictures at the listing from Homes of Quality.