Sign up for our newsletter

Ever wanted to live like royalty? Now's your chance, since the queen of England's former home is on the market.

While she was still a princess enjoying newlywed bliss, Queen Elizabeth II lived in this Malta townhouse with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during his time stationed there as a naval officer between 1949 and 1951.

The young royal couple lived in this townhouse between 1949 and 1951. Getty Images

It was the only home that the queen lived in outside the United Kingdom.

The couple pose in the drawing room of the Villa Guardamangia in 1950 on Princess Elizabeth's 24th birthday. AP

The property appears to be a fixer-upper now, but we can only imagine what it looked like when the young royals lived there.

The property includes many authentic architectural features, according to the listing. Homes Of Quality Ltd, www.hoq.com.mt

Located on the outskirts of Valletta, the Palazzo-style home has some pretty spectacular sea views over Marsamxett Harbour. The couple was even photographed standing on the villa’s roof terrace, checking out the stunning scene.

Princess Elizabeth, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, looks over Valetta from the roof of the Villa Guardamangia, Malta. PA Images via Getty Images

Through the arched entrance hall, there’s the original wide staircase, stone floors and plenty of cozy fireplaces throughout the home. There's also a lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home definitely needs some TLC, but could be amazing after restoration. Homes Of Quality Ltd, www.hoq.com.mt

The listing points out that various rooms lead to a large, mature garden.

With a little work, the yard could be stunning. Homes Of Quality Ltd, www.hoq.com.mt

Other features include stables, various guest/servant quarters and cellars.

“The property is just crying out for a great conversion and will make a superb residence or possibly a commercial venue,” the listing reads.

During a visit to Malta in 2015, the couple was given a framed painting of their beloved former home.

Maltese President Marie Louise Coleiro gifts Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with a painting of Villa Guardamangia in 2015. Alan Davidson / PA Images via AP

"Visiting Malta is always very special for me,” the queen said during the visit to the country. “I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."

The home is currently on the market for $6.7 million. See more pictures at the listing from Homes of Quality.