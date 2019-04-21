Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 21, 2019, 4:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

A celebration is in order for a special birthday ... which just so happens to fall on Easter!

Queen Elizabeth II turned 93 on Sunday. The queen accompanied by Prince William, Prince Harry, as well as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge to Easter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the very spot Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had their wedding the year prior.

To commemorate the queen's special day, the royal family put together a slideshow of photos looking back at the queen’s life on Instagram to share on her birthday.

"Happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen. #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty 🎥 Watch our video to discover why The Queen has two birthdays and to see images from across the decades," the royal family wrote beneath the short video.

The slideshow follows the queen through her adolescence, wedding ceremony to Prince Philip, Duke of Essex, in November of 1947, family photos throughout the years, and public appearances out in London after being crowned Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The queen actually has two birthdays; she was born on April 21 in 1926, however the queen’s official birthday is the second Saturday in June, when celebrations are carried out publicly.

This double birthday tradition was started by King George II in 1748 so he could have a birthday celebration during the summertime.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shared their own birthday post for the queen, posting a series of photos on their new joint Instagram page.

The Duke and Duchess wrote, "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan" alongside the sentimental to pay homage to the queen.