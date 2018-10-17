Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

They first appeared on TV together in the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” now rebooted in a new iteration with a new cast for the Netflix show. now besties Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia are teaming up for another makeover show — but this time it's about home design.

In their new Bravo series, “Get a Room with Carson & Thom,” Kressley, a celebrity stylist famous for his fashion expertise, is learning the tricks of the trade when it comes to home decor from Filicia, a New York City-based interior designer. (Bravo is a division of NBCUniversal.)

“I’ve been an amateur decorator since I was 10 years old,” Kressley told TODAY Home. “My parents had hired an interior decorator for their house, and when the person came in to give their ideas, I was like, ‘No, I think you should do this.’”

While Kressley said that he has a natural knack for design ideas, he really learned from Filicia about the science of making a space beautiful.

“On my own, I’ve ordered sofas that were too big to fit through my door,” he said, adding that there’s so much more to home design than just the style decisions. “There’s the floor plan and measuring spaces and how paint on a ceiling looks different than paint on a wall … All those kinds of scientific things are important and can make or break the room.”

And that’s just what the show is about: real interior design ideas and the process of making it happen — with some fun BFF shenanigans along the way, of course.

Filicia explained that each episode will focus on two projects: a bigger residential home with a large budget and a smaller-scaled project with a budget to match at a variety of locations, like a bra store or cupcake shop.

“I focus on both stories, but Carson is more hands-on for the (smaller-budget) story,” he said, adding that working with his friend has taught him some things about decorating, too.

“He’s a reminder to me that you can’t really design what you like to design — you have to stay focused on the client. If Carson could make everyone’s house pink, he would,” Filicia said with a laugh.

He added that his friend also reinvigorated the process for him. “It’s always fun to have new energy from people who are seeing things for the first time. Carson brings a lot of energy to everything he does. He goes the extra mile.”

The first episode, which airs on Friday, Oct. 19, will feature an indecisive client who lives in a large, gorgeous house but can’t make up her mind about what to do with it. The guys will also help a psychic fix up a space that once belonged to her deceased mother-in-law — and, yes, the psychic's mother-in-law will be there in spirit, too.

“There are a lot of fun and unexpected moments and interesting people,” Filicia said of the show. “And Carson and I get more and more kooky (with each episode).”

Catch Kressley and Filicia and all their design adventures on “Get a Room with Carson & Thom” premiering Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.