April 16, 2019, 3:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Do you love Lucy? Then you’ll probably also love this chic, vintage California home.

Stars of the legendary sitcom “I Love Lucy,” Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, once lived in this 2,400-square-foot property located in Indian Wells, California, in the Coachella Valley.