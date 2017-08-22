See this kitchen go from dark and dingy to bright with light

share tweet pin email

Need proof of miracles? Take a look at this kitchen.

Blogger Claire Wainwright had one mission when it came to redoing her kitchen: to take it from a dark space into a light-filled room. Mission accomplished.

“It was really quite depressing,” the UK-based lifestyle blogger said about her former kitchen, a dingy room that was in desperate need of an update.

The Green Eyed Girl Before

“My goal was to transform it into a bright white, light-filled living space,” she told TODAY Home. “We wanted to create a really sociable space and designed the whole kitchen around that. I wanted to be able to cook and still talk to my husband or guests.”

The project included basically tearing the whole thing down and starting from scratch. Wainwright said while it was a lot of work, rebuilding it was what gave them the most freedom to create exactly what they wanted.

The space originally had a low ceiling, yucky fluorescent lighting, an exposed brick pillar and an arch.

The Green Eyed Girl Before

Wainwright chose to go with a clean white color scheme, from the cabinets to the walls to even the tumbled marble floors. But the fact that the details are so neutral helps keep her options open should she decide to change things up.

“I love the fact that when I get bored of the colors, we can simply repaint and get a whole new look,” she said.

The Green Eyed Girl After

A large island sits in the center of the room, which allows guests to gather around while Wainwright and her husband cook. “I love how sociable it is,” she said.

They also added pendant lights above the island, giving the space better ambiance than with those florescent ones that were in there previously.

The Green Eyed Girl

Along with new stainless steel appliances, Wainwright added a subway tile backsplash and some rustic open shelving for tea and coffee cups plus decorative touches.

The Green Eyed Girl

One of her favorite splurges for the kitchen is the underfloor heating they installed. They also integrated a Sonos speaker system in the space which she said was well worth the investment.

“We have had more than a couple of impromptu parties,” she said. Luckily, with the new layout, there’s plenty of room for dancing.

See more of the gorgeous kitchen makeover at The Green Eyed Girl.