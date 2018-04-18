HGTV 'Home Town' stars launch an American-made furniture line

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

You may recognize Ben and Erin Napier as the stars of HGTV’s "Home Town,” in which the couple renovates old houses in their actual hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The duo also recently welcomed a baby girl (who has the cutest nursery, of course!). Now, they’re embarking on a new project — a partnership with furniture company Vaughan-Bassett.

"Home Town" hosts Erin and Ben Napier are launching an American-made furniture line Courtesy of Lindsay Miller

“The two lines we are creating will be called Scotsman American Heirloom (solid hardwood) and Laurel Mercantile Co. Home (veneer),” Ben Napier told TODAY Style. “The designs will be in keeping with what audiences have seen on our show. With these bedroom and dining collections, we are taking the classic furniture design of early America and British Edwardian-era country homes and modernizing it in a way that is comfortable and accessible.”

If we are going to be serious about revitalizing small town America, we have to be serious about making things in America to keep our hometowns and their work force strong.

The Napier-designed pieces will be available at stores across the country, starting in January 2019. (Fingers crossed, it'll include a range of cribs, like the one Napier built for daughter Helen.)

The best part? Everything is made in America! Because rejuvenating small towns isn’t just the theme of their hit show, it’s also their mission.