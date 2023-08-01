It's not too late to book a summer vacation, and we know the perfect spot.

Gwyneth Paltrow announced on Aug. 1 that she is listing her stunning Montecito, California, guesthouse on Airbnb — for one night only.

In a video shared to Instagram, Paltrow walks fans and would-be renters through her guesthouse, and it is perfection.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night," she wrote in the caption.

The interior of Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse. Stephen Paul / Courtesy of AirBnb

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

In the video, Paltrow highlights her guest home's wood-burning fireplace, bar and bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a bathroom that resembles a spa. She also notes the bathroom has a "nice soaking tub" and has been outfitted with many goop products for the lucky guests.

The bathroom inside Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse. Stephen Paul / Courtesy of AirBnb

"This is nestled right in nature so you can come and have a Zen moment with lots of light and fresh air," she says in the video. She also says guests can have a "chef's dinner" in the wine cellar and select "whatever bottle of wine you like."

According to a press release, Paltrow's gorgeous guesthouse stay comes with a "guided transcendental meditation session," a "spa day" featuring goop products, and a "nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal."

Fans can book on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT here, but as you may have suspected, there is one catch: The home is only available for one night on Sept. 9, 2023 and only two guests are allowed.

In the listing, Paltrow also promises to be on-site to welcome her guests.

"I’ll be there to greet you upon your arrival and ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay," she wrote.

Paltrow gave Architectural Digest a tour of her mansion last year. In the video, she said the home had been designed "from the ground up."

The AD article says the actor first fell in love with the Montecito area while attending UC Santa Barbara before leaving to pursue acting. She told the outlet that she first saw the lot for sale in 2015.

Paltrow worked with longtime collaborators Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of the New York City firm Roman and Williams to design the home.

She also described the design of the home as "a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time."