Chrissy Teigen's pantry makeover will inspire your inner 'neat freak'

Chrissy Teigen just gave a peek inside her kitchen pantry, and it’s got us craving our own organizational makeover.

The model and “Cravings” cookbook author posted some pictures of the updated space on Instagram, calling on neat freaks to swipe through the meticulously well-ordered pantry.

Teigen had help from RíOrganize, a professional organization company based in Orange County, California.

Founder Ria Safford told TODAY Home that while a lot of the items in Teigen's pantry were already categorized and sorted properly, the space was lacking the best systems and solutions for the family to maintain.

Before: the pantry was far more organized than most, but lacked solutions to maintain it, Safford said. RiOrganize

The fix? A little rearranging and an investment in containers.

“We restructured the layout to make more sense for their needs,” Safford explained. “Another goal was to create breathing room in the space while also maximizing the space with various types of storage and organization solutions.”

Use Lazy Susans to group together things like bottles of hot sauce. RiOrganize

One trick seen in the update is using Lazy Susans to group bottles and jars together. So, when Teigen’s looking for a specific hot sauce, she knows right where to go.

Glass containers of various sizes hold things like cereal and flour, and go-to condiments sit on three-tiered shelves so they can be easily found.

Glass containers make the space feel less cluttered. RiOrganize

There’s also a snack center created with stackable bamboo storage bins that allow easy access to things like popcorn and peanut butter for when members of the family need a quick bite to eat.

These bamboo storage bins are perfect for displaying snacks. RiOrganize

If Teigen’s pantry inspires you to make over your own, Safford said it’s important to set aside the necessary time to tackle this project and be prepared to make an investment.

“Organizing this space will ultimately save you money because you will know your inventory and will be less likely to overbuy items, let foods get stale or forget about the items you have,” she said.

Get more pantry inspiration on Safford’s Instagram.