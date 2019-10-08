At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

At TODAY, we know a lot about transformations. From head-to-toe style changes to astounding home face-lifts, we fully understand the impact that a complete makeover can have on the lives of our readers and viewers.

Though the term makeover typically brings about thoughts of beauty items and trendy wardrobe necessities, there is one in everyone's home that typically needs more attention than it gets — your refrigerator.

If you think about how often you use this trusty household appliance, you'll understand how it can easily turn into a mess. TODAY guest Jill Bauer stopped by the show to help three women tackle some of the most obnoxious fridge issues.

From storage problems to organizational dilemmas, you'll learn how to fix your fridge one step at a time. Check out some of the must-have buys that will make your total refrigerator makeover one you'll want to show off.

Kimmie's Problem

Kimmie stores her leftover food in plastic bags. After sealing, she puts the bags in her fridge — and over time it begins to smell.

Swap plastic bags for reusable bags.

Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags

This 6-piece set contains two extra-large bags and four medium bags that will help seal in freshness while keeping odors and leaking liquids at bay.

Store leftovers in charcoal-based bags.

Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags

Did you know that activated charcoal actually absorbs bad odors? These ones filter and trap unwanted smells, absorb excess moisture and purify air that reaches the produce.

Put bags in a transparent bin for easy viewing.

Transparent Pull-Out Storage Bin

Maximize your space with an extra drawer. The box listed here is suitable for most standardized refrigerator shelves and comes fully assembles to make installation simple.

Divide your refrigerator based on "zones."

Adjustable Drawer Dividers

If you didn't know your fridge had zones, now you do. Milk dairy and eggs go in the middle, condiments and pasteurized juices go in the door, and meats go on the bottom shelf. Separate them further with these dividers.

Jenny's Problem

Jenny's fridge is over stuffed with produce, leftovers and unnecessary packaging. She never knows what she has, meaning it has a tendency to go bad.

Use a lazy susan to easily access similar items.

mDesign Plastic Lazy Susan

You know the drill. Buy your groceries, push items to the back of the fridge, and find them six weeks later — well after their expiration date. This lazy susan will help you keep everything toward the front with just one spin.

Make use of the magnetic interior of your fridge.

Magnetic Glass Spice Jars

If your refrigerator is already packed, you might want to make use of the walls of your fridge. A 15-pack of these spice jars comes with labels so you don't confuse hot sauce with ketchup.

Magnetic Spice Rack

Similar to the spice jars, this rack connects to your fridge on the inside or outside depending on preference. The strong magnet ensures that it stays in place.

Use clear storage so you can see what you have.

Chef's Path Airtight Plastic Container Set

Seal your leftovers with these airtight containers. This pack from Chef's Path comes containers in five sizes, labels and a chalkboard marker for labeling.

Mind Reader Egg Holder

If you've ever started a recipe and realized you don't have enough eggs to complete the task, this egg holder will serve you well. The coolest part about this one is that you can store additional containers on the top without the fear of crushing your eggs.

Fridge Binz Water Bottle Holder

Stay hydrated with this container that allows you to easily grab a bottle on the go. It can hold up to nine bottles at a time and the respireme plastic makes it super durable.

iDesign Soda Can Organizer

If you would rather grab a soda, this container is a worthwhile buy. It holds nine cans and will keep you from shoving them in any open space in the fridge.

Sarah's Problem

Sarah does something most moms do. She buys a lot of fresh produce for her kids when they ask, but they never actually eat it. She needs to figure out how to keep her fruit and vegetables fresh for longer.

Separate fruits and vegetables to minimize spoiling.

iDesign Fridge Binz Divided Deep Tray

Some fruits and vegetables produce ethylene which causes foods to spoil quicker. Separate your items to help diminish the time it takes for your food to go bad.

iDesign Plastic Divided Bin

Put your new fruits and vegetables in a bin like this to keep it all in one place. Bauer recommends removing your produce from the store bags — this causes over ripening.

iDesign Plastic Modular Bin

This is another style bin from iDesign. Similarly, you can separate each of your items bases on category to keep your food fresh for a longer period of time.

iDesign Egg Bin

An egg bin can keep your precious bundle from cracking when your fridge gets a bit too packed.

Save halved food separately.

Hutzler Classic Food Savers

This nifty pack of food savers allows you to keep already sliced food fresh.

Pre-cut veggie snacks for a quick to-go snack.

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver

Need to get to soccer games? Late for the bus? This Rubbermaid container is perfect for on-the-go snacks like chopped fruits and veggies.

