The Malibu beach house where “BH90210” star Tori Spelling spent summers with her family is now on the market.

Candy Spelling, mom to Tori and wife to late producer Aaron Spelling, is selling the beloved vacation home for $23 million.

You can vacation like Hollywood royalty if you buy this $23 million Malibu beach house (seen in the middle of this photo). Simon Berlyn

“It was our weekend retreat during the year, and we would move in for the entire summer instead of taking vacations,” Candy Spelling, 74, said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. “We’ve owned it 47 years and have wonderful, wonderful memories there, but it’s time for another family to enjoy it.”

The 8,100-square-foot residence has some pretty amazing views of the ocean thanks to the large windows across the back of the home.