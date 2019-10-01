The Malibu beach house where “BH90210” star Tori Spelling spent summers with her family is now on the market.
Candy Spelling, mom to Tori and wife to late producer Aaron Spelling, is selling the beloved vacation home for $23 million.
“It was our weekend retreat during the year, and we would move in for the entire summer instead of taking vacations,” Candy Spelling, 74, said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. “We’ve owned it 47 years and have wonderful, wonderful memories there, but it’s time for another family to enjoy it.”
The 8,100-square-foot residence has some pretty amazing views of the ocean thanks to the large windows across the back of the home.
The interior feels pretty traditional with beamed and coffered ceilings, custom cabinetry and stone work. But it’s also been recently renovated so there’s a touch of modern.
A landscaped courtyard greets you at the front door, and inside you’ll find a great room with a warm fireplace, limestone floors and sliding glass doors that lead to a full-width ocean-view deck.
In the adjacent chef’s kitchen, there are dark wood cabinets and granite countertops, along with a large island where family members and guests can sit around and chat while you make meals.
There’s also a family room that turns into a version of a home theater when you pull out the projection screen and close the blackout curtains.
The home features seven bedrooms total — two of them being fancy master suites with various features like a fireplace and sitting area, lavish bath and glass shower, and a private ocean-view deck.
Want to live like a Spelling? Check out the listing and see more pictures at 21536pch.com. The property is co-listed by Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Chris Cortazzo of Compass and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland.