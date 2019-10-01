Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

The Malibu beach house where “BH90210” star Tori Spelling spent summers with her family is now on the market.

Candy Spelling, mom to Tori and wife to late producer Aaron Spelling, is selling the beloved vacation home for $23 million.

You can vacation like Hollywood royalty if you buy this $23 million Malibu beach house (seen in the middle of this photo).Simon Berlyn

“It was our weekend retreat during the year, and we would move in for the entire summer instead of taking vacations,” Candy Spelling, 74, said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. “We’ve owned it 47 years and have wonderful, wonderful memories there, but it’s time for another family to enjoy it.”

The 8,100-square-foot residence has some pretty amazing views of the ocean thanks to the large windows across the back of the home.

Check out that view! The property boasts approximately 81 feet of ocean frontage on a private beach.Simon Berlyn

The interior feels pretty traditional with beamed and coffered ceilings, custom cabinetry and stone work. But it’s also been recently renovated so there’s a touch of modern.

A landscaped courtyard greets you at the front door, and inside you’ll find a great room with a warm fireplace, limestone floors and sliding glass doors that lead to a full-width ocean-view deck.

The courtyard greets you at the front door.Simon Berlyn

In the adjacent chef’s kitchen, there are dark wood cabinets and granite countertops, along with a large island where family members and guests can sit around and chat while you make meals.

Even the kitchen has a nice view of the ocean.Simon Berlyn

There’s also a family room that turns into a version of a home theater when you pull out the projection screen and close the blackout curtains.

"90210" marathon, anyone?Simon Berlyn

The home features seven bedrooms total — two of them being fancy master suites with various features like a fireplace and sitting area, lavish bath and glass shower, and a private ocean-view deck.

The house has not one, but two master suites.Simon Berlyn
The spa-like bathroom feels like a luxury hotel.Simon Berlyn

Want to live like a Spelling? Check out the listing and see more pictures at 21536pch.com. The property is co-listed by Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Chris Cortazzo of Compass and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland.

