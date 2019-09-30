Here's a message to any would-be mom-shamers, kid critics or social media judges: You don't want to mess with this mama!

Tori Spelling has a long history of clapping back when the occasion calls for it — and the mom of five did it again Sunday, when one of her Instagram followers had a complaint about her kids.

It all started innocently enough, when Spelling shared a collection of family photos, featuring herself, husband (and fellow tough-talking parent) Dean McDermott, son Beau, 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7, attending Friday's toy-filled L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Fashion Show.

(Be sure to swipe or click through to see all the photos.)

But rather than simply enjoying the cute family pics, one critic slammed the "BH90210" star for allowing her daughters to enjoy a little glitz.

"What is with all the makeup and dying those girls hair?" the commenter wrote. "Too young for that Tori!!!!"

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their children, Beau, Stella and Hattie attend L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Fashion Show on September 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Perhaps the critic failed to read the caption that appeared alongside the photos. It mentioned that this was a "sparkle, and fun"-packed event with a glitter-covered runway, pancake art, an iridescent inflatable slide and "hair and makeup stations" for the kids.

In other words, if ever there was a time for tykes to get glam, this was it.

"It was a come dressed as your favorite LOL Doll party," the 46-year-old actress explained to the critic. "Every kid there had pretend hair color and fun makeup and dresses! Theme party! You don’t let your kiddos dress up for theme costume parties?"

That, according to Spelling, was just "sad."

Of course, Spelling isn't the only celebrity mom to face social media shame over this kind of thing.

Just last week, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was accused of dolling up her 5-year-old daughter, Kara, with everything from lipstick to eyeliner to even hair extensions — all claims she denied.

And last December it was Kim Kardashian West who heard it from haters because she allowed her then-5-year-old daughter, North, to wear bright red lipstick for her family's Christmas photos.

But in the case of Kardashian West, after defending the choice to her followers, she had to worry about another critic — husband Kanye West.

"I kind of got in trouble for that," she recently told E! News. "So, it's now no more makeup."