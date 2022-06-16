Kyle Richards might want to think twice the next time she tells Andy Cohen a secret.

On the Wednesday episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the talk show host, 54, accidentally revealed that Richards, 53, recently had breast reduction surgery.

Andy Cohen talks to Kyle Richards (C) and Chloe Fineman (R) on episode 19100 of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Charles Sykes / Bravo

"I text Andy all the time," Richards said. "I'm just going to say this, I never told anybody."

"I'm so sorry," Cohen replied as the audience laughed.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star then explained why she got the surgery and confided in Cohen.

"Here's the thing about me," she said. "You could tell me you murdered somebody and I swear to you, I would take it to my grave, but I can't keep a secret about myself."

"I had a breast reduction surgery. I've never had implants. I had double D's, no implants. I still don't have an implant, but I went in and I said, 'I want smaller boobs. I don't ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,' and here I am," she continued.

Kyle Richards opens up about having breast reduction surgery in episode 19100 of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Charles Sykes / Bravo

Richards added that she had the surgery three weeks ago and still has a bruise from the procedure. She also made it clear that she's not a liar and has never gotten any work done on her face.

"My apologies," Cohen said.

"It's OK, Andy. I love you," Richards replied.

However, she joked that she couldn't wait to "share more things" with the Bravo host tomorrow.

According to the American Academy of Plastic Surgeons, breast reduction is a procedure that someone can get to "remove excess breast fat, glandular tissue and skin to achieve a breast size more in proportion with your body and to alleviate the discomfort associated with excessively large breasts."

People with large breasts can sometimes find it hard to do certain activities because they would experience "physical discomfort."

Beccy Bingham, a graphic and web designer in Utah, got real about having the surgery in a personal essay that she shared with TODAY in 2021.

Bingham, who wore a H- or I-cup bra before undergoing the surgery, noted that her "large" breasts used to give her "incredible back pain" and she found it hard to sit or stand for long periods of time.

After dreaming about getting the surgery since she was 18, Bingham finally went through with it and was brought down to a D cup by her doctor, despite her telling him that she wanted to be a B or C cup.

She said her doctor made a "misogynistic joke" during her follow-up visit and said that he was afraid her husband would be "mad" at him, even though Bingham's spouse fully supported her decision.

Frustrated with the results, Bingham wrote her essay as a way to help other women who might want to get the surgery, but are dealing with an inconsiderate doctor.

"I hope to empower people to speak up," she said.