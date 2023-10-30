The Food and Drug Administration is advising parents against purchasing WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after the agency found they may contain elevated levels of lead.

WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall all apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after the FDA said all lot codes and expiration dates are affected. The pouches are sold nationally and are available through at retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, according to the FDA.

"Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said it became aware of the issue after North Carolina health officials began investigating when four children were found with elevated blood lead levels. The investigation determined the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches could be a potential source of exposure, according to the FDA.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services analyzed multiple lot codes of the WanaBana pouches and detected "extremely high concentrations of lead," according to the FDA.

The FDA said it reviewed and supported the state department's analytical findings and found they could result in acute toxicity.

WanaBana said in a press release shared with TODAY.com "the company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers."

WanaBana added customers who purchased the affected pouches "are urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

Lead exposure in children can be difficult to see, and that most children have no immediate symptoms, according to the FDA.

According to the FDA, short-term exposure to lead can cause symptoms like:

Headache

Abdominal pain/colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could cause additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

The FDA said it is "continuing to work with state officials and the firm, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market."