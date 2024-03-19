How is Richard Simmons' health? Fitness guru shares update after writing that he's 'dying'

Richard Simmons has clarified what he really meant in recent Facebook post he shared that had many fans scratching their heads about his health.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” he began his lengthy post on March 18.

“Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

The fitness guru, 75, went on to discuss the importance of eating well and exercising, while reminding people to check out his library of videos on YouTube. He also waxed poetic about letting the people you love know how you feel about them.

“There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way,” he wrote. “If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard.”

How is Richard Simmons' health?

After sharing that he was "dying," Simmons tried to clear the air in an X post later on the same day, March 18. He shared that he is not dying, but did not provide more specifics about his health.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying,” he wrote. “It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard.”

Simmons has kept a low profile in recent years. In 2016, he dispelled rumors that he was being held against his will in a phone interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie.

“No one is holding me in my house as a hostage,” he said. “You know, I do what I want to do, as I’ve always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, I’m Richard Simmons!”

He made similar comments in another Facebook post on Jan. 22, 2024, when he reminded everyone he’s doing OK.

“Hi Everybody! I wanted you all to know that I am fine and I am happy. I have had a lot of people ask me for interviews. But right now I don’t want to do them. It is a gray and rainy day here in Los Angeles, but my heart is filled with your kindness towards me,” Simmons wrote.

The health of Richard Simmons, seen here in 1992, has taken center stage after his mysterious Facebook post. Harry Langdon / Alamy

When was Richard Simmons last seen?

The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" star has not been seen in public since 2014, NBC News reported. In fact, a 2017 podcast titled "Missing Richard Simmons" drew attention to his surprising absence.

Simmons stayed largely out of the headlines in 2023. But in 2022, he spoke out publicly for the first time in years. He did so after TMZ released a documentary on his disappearance.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard,” the message on Facebook read. At the time, Simmons' spokesperson confirmed that he penned the post.

"Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe. He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live,” the rep said in a statement at the time.

Simmons also found himself in the spotlight again after news broke in January 2024 that Pauly Shore is portraying him in a potential biopic. Simmons does not appear to be thrilled a movie based on his life is coming out, though.

“You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons wrote Jan. 17 on Facebook.

Shore, though, said the film is not meant to mock Simmons.

“It’s never been vindictive. I’m not Borat. I’m not ‘let’s make fun of someone.’ It’s the opposite,” he told Variety in January.

“At this point, it’s an unauthorized biopic and they’re made every day. Yes, I want him to put his pixie dust on this and say, ‘Go for it, Pauly.’ It’s Richard being Richard. It’s sensitive. We don’t want to bug him. We want him to be left alone and we don’t want to bug him. We want to pay homage to him and kiss his feet and say he’s done beautiful stuff.”

Is Richard Simmons still alive?

Yes, according his spokesperson, Simmons is still alive.

Amid confusing over a Facebook post where Simmons said he was dying," his rep tells TODAY.com in a statement: “Thanks for the outreach. I’m happy to report Richard is healthy and happy. Purely an inspirational message. PS. He posted an update clarifying.”