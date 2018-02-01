Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Help our anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Meet the teacher who lost more than 330 pounds – 2/3 her body weight!

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Meet the teacher who lost more than 330 pounds - 2/3 her body weight!

09:23

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

In just 22 months, Pennsylvania teacher Brittany May, who at one point weighed 514 pounds, lost almost two-thirds of her body weight. She visits Megyn Kelly TODAY (along with one of her old pairs of pants) to share her inspiring weight-loss journey. Once unable to fit behind a steering wheel, she says she is now “exponentially more available to the people in my life.”

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.