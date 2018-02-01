Meet the teacher who lost more than 330 pounds – 2/3 her body weight!

Get the latest from TODAY
In just 22 months, Pennsylvania teacher Brittany May, who at one point weighed 514 pounds, lost almost two-thirds of her body weight. She visits Megyn Kelly TODAY (along with one of her old pairs of pants) to share her inspiring weight-loss journey. Once unable to fit behind a steering wheel, she says she is now “exponentially more available to the people in my life.”
