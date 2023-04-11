A California man recently died due to a case of necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating bacteria, which he picked up after going into a pond with a wound on his arm.

According to NBC affiliate NBC7 San Diego, heavy rains in the last few months have created new ponds of standing water around the San Diego area. Experts are warning locals to be careful and avoid these ponds, especially if they have any open cuts on their body, because of the deadly bacteria that could be lurking in them — like the kind that killed Jeff Bova of East County, San Diego.

Three weeks ago, Bova chased his dog into one of these ponds.

"He got some water on an open wound, and it caused the infection," Jeff's mom, Susan McIntyre, told NBC7 San Diego. It started as a small red spot on Bova's arm, she said, but the infection quickly became swollen and much worse. "It was just nasty," she said.

However, Bova did not like going to the doctor and instead tried to heal himself, McIntyre said — but the infection only got worse.

Once the pain became unbearable, Bova finally went to the hospital, but by then, it was too late. He died just two days later. "Everything just happened so fast,” McIntyre said.

When Bova entered the pond, he picked up a flesh-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis, NBC7 San Diego reported. This rare but serious bacterial infection affects about 700 to 1,500 people every year in the United States, TODAY.com previously reported.

A variety of bacteria can cause necrotizing fasciitis. Group A streptococcus bacteria are the most common cause, but bacteria that live in water, including Vibrio vulnificus, can also cause flesh-eating disease, according to the CDC.

These flesh-eating germs are often found in saltwater or brackish water (a mixture of fresh and salt water), which includes ponds, lakes and rivers. Storm surges and coastal flooding have been linked to Vibrio vulnificus infections, per the CDC.

The bacteria typically enter the body through a break in the skin, such as a cut, scrape, burn, surgical wound or even an insect bite.

Once it enters the body, the bacteria quickly reproduces in the tissues, moving quickly and giving off toxins, infectious disease physician Dr. Shweta Warner told NBC7 San Diego.

Necrotizing fasciitis can lead to shock, organ failure, sepsis or cause complications, such as loss of limbs or severe scarring, per the CDC. The infection kills 20% of the people it infects, according to Warner.

Early detection is key, and treatment typically involves antibiotics or surgery to remove the infected tissue, per the CDC.

Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis may include:

A red warm swollen area of skin that spreads quickly

Severe pain in and around red swollen area

Fever

Ulcers or blisters

Pus or oozing from the infected area

Anyone can get necrotizing fasciitis, but some people are at increased risk, such as those who have health problems that lower the body's ability to fight off infections (diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, cirrhosis), per the CDC.

According to NBC7 San Diego, Bova had a weakened immune system.

Most cases of necrotizing fasciitis occur randomly, per the CDC, and it is generally not contagious. However, you can prevent infections by washing your hands often and keeping wounds clean, per the CDC. If you have an open wound, you should avoid natural bodies of water (lakes, ponds, rivers, oceans), hot tubs and swimming pools until it has fully healed.

According to NBC7 San Diego, Bova's mother and Dr. Warner have the same message for the public: If you notice a sore that turns red or swells, go get it checked by a doctor immediately.