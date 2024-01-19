Kim Kardashian's tour of her office was met with backlash after fans and doctors saw that it was equipped with a tanning bed.

On Jan. 18, she shared an office tour of her new skincare brand's headquarters. Along with her magazine covers lining the walls, she also showed off the tanning bed in her office.

"I'm Kim Kardashian. Of course I have a tanning bed," she said while lying in the bed. "And a red-light bed."

But fans were not happy with her enthusiasm for the tanning bed knowing that her sister, Khloe, has publicly shared her skin cancer treatment.

On Sept. 19, Khloe Kardashian shared that she had melanoma removed from her face and thanked her doctor.

“For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” Kardashian wrote on one of her Instagram Stories on Sept. 19. “My angel @garthmd is who I trusted with removing the tumor. Dr. Fischer is out of this world Fabulous!”

Some people took to X to share their confusion over Kim's video in light of her sister's diagnosis.

"Kim Kardashian has a tanning bed in her home, didn’t her sister Khloe get diagnosed with melanoma recently…yikes," one X user wrote.

Others were also upset that she appeared to be promoting tanning beds.

"And WHEN @KimKardashian gets skin cancer from her tanning bed she will be giving us a sob story! You’d think she’d have some cop on because Khloe had it! Absolute moron! All the young people who follow her! get in the sea Kim," a X user posted.

Kim Kardashian's office includes a tanning bed and a red light bed. @kimkardashian via Tiktok

"The wildest thing about the ‘Im Kim Kardashian’ video is that her sister had skin cancer and she still has a tanning bed in her office? I feel like the video just proves that she doesn’t actually know anything about skin care and wouldn’t make me trust her products," another person wrote.

Doctors on TikTok also weighed in on the video.

@doctormichaelsays posted a video responding to Kim's say

"Kim, do you remember when Khloe had a melanoma on her face? Do you remember that she ended up with a big scar like this?" he said as he pointed to a photo of Khloe's face. "Yet here you are showing off something that we know causes skin cancer."

Dermatologist Dr. Scott Walters stitched Kim's office tour video into his post:

"Kim, no disrespect, but why do you have a tanning bed when your sister has had a history of melanoma herself?" he said.

Walters went on to share that melanoma has a strong genetic component to it.

"Having a family history of melanoma increases your risk by 74%," he wrote on the video.

He also shared that tanning at an early age increase the risk of a melanoma diagnosis.

"Indoor tanning before the age of 35 increases your risk of melanoma by 75%," he wrote.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. According to The American Academy of Dermatology, studies have shown that exposure to UV radiation from indoor tanning beds is associated with an increased risk of melanoma as well as non-melanoma skin cancers like squamous cell and basal cell carcinomas.