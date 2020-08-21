Kelly Osbourne says she had gastric sleeve surgery before losing 85 pounds

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her weight loss.

The British TV personality, 35, shocked fans earlier this month when she shared that she'd lost 85 pounds in a comment on an Instagram photo. "I had surgery. I don’t give a f--- what anyone says," she revealed during an interview on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, released Thursday.

"I did it, I’m proud of it," she continued. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach ... I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In addition to surgery, Osbourne said changing her lifestyle contributed to her weight loss.

"The kind of surgery I had ... if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction," she explained. "So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

The reality star, who's the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, also revealed that her face became thinner after she got an injection in her jaw to relieve pain caused by TMJ, a type of jaw disorder.

"It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything," she shared.

Although Osbourne is happy with her weight loss, she admits she's angry at the entertainment industry for how it treated her in the past.

"My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So f------ resentful," she said. "Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn’t want to work with me. They didn’t want to do anything with me."

"Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I'll work with and who I won't work with. Because I know who called me fat. I know who didn’t want to work with me. I know exactly who said it," she added.