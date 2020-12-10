Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, 67, shows off her ripped abs: 'Get it, Gammy!'

Don't mess with Gammy.

Age is nothing but a number to Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as the 67-year-old mother of Jada Pinkett Smith and "Gammy" to her two grandchildren showed she has been putting in some serious fitness work with an Instagram photo on Wednesday.

"This foot has kept me out of the gym," she wrote. "Now looking more than just “full” in the middle. At 67 this may b my new normal, but Im fittin’ to see what I can do about that right now. Have a gr8t day!"

Her fans were impressed.

"Gorgeous," actress Gabrielle Union commented.

"Nah, that foot is on our necks — get it, Gammy!" one commenter wrote.

"You are looking fabulous and fit at 67!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 Myself and other younger women better catch up and get it together!!!" another commenter wrote.

Fitness has always been a big part of the lifestyle of the "Red Table Talk" co-host. Almost exactly a year ago, she posted an Instagram shot of her flexing to show off her toned arms as well as an image in the mirror of her back muscles.

"The BACK side is the best side," she wrote.

Banfield-Norris also showed on Tuesday that her opinions are as sharp as her biceps when she debated with her daughter on "Red Table Talk" about whether having Olivia Jade Giannulli on the show was appropriate.

Giannulli, 21, is the daughter of former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Both are now serving prison time for their role in a college admissions scandal that included paying bribes to help Olivia get accepted to the University of Southern California.

"I fought it tooth and nail," Banfield-Norris said on the show about having Giannulli as a guest. "I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, (a) white woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them.

"Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."

"I understand where you’re coming from but let me just be clear: I never want to be the thing that was done to me by white women," Pinkett Smith countered.