“I am both happy and sad at the same time, and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be” — “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Talk about mixed emotions. A happy-sad state can be as perplexing to people as to psychologists.

This is not about “smiling depression,” where someone feels emotional pain, but masks those feelings with a happy façade. Rather, it’s truly experiencing those two conflicting emotions at once.

Khloe Kardashian recently tweeted about going through it when her baby reached a milestone.

Is it possible to feel happy and sad at the same time?

Jeff Larsen, a psychology professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been trying to answer that question for almost 20 years.

“We certainly have a whole bunch of evidence that it is possible,” Larsen told TODAY. “Typically, the emotional landscape is laid out in such a way that we’re feeling one or the other, or neither. There are places where we can feel both, and those places are few and far between, but they’re interesting.”

When he simply asks people if it’s possible to feel such mixed emotions, most people immediately say “yes,” he noted, showing how universal the experience is.

But Larsen takes a more scientific approach. In his experiments, he’s asked people to watch a clip from a bittersweet movie — “Life is Beautiful,” starring Roberto Benigni, to be exact — and press one button if they felt happy, another button if they felt sad, or both buttons at the same time if they felt both emotions at once. It turned out about half pressed both happy and sad buttons at once, though not for very long.

Larsen believes the experience is rare, but possible. In other words, we usually don’t feel happy and sad at the same time, but we can feel that way.

Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos, who is teaching an extraordinarily popular course on how to be happy, agreed it’s possible for people to feel both positive and negative emotions at once.

“This is one of the reasons that most scientific scales for emotion include a separate dimension for positive emotion and negative emotion — they're not a continuum,” Santos said.