Tess Holliday frankly doesn't care how her weight makes you feel.

The plus size model, who is known for her body positive attitude, addressed a cruel comment by one of her followers in her latest TikTok video, and it's pretty inspiring to watch.

The 36-year-old was addressing one hater who left this hurtful comment on one of her posts: “I’ve been following really big fat ppl so I could see how others see me. was so grossed out, I lost over 150 pounds so far."

In the video, the mother of two addressed her critic head-on and said their behavior is pretty unhealthy.

“You are seeking out content of larger-bodied individuals as a way to make yourself feel better, which is kind of a weird thing to do in general, especially when I can guarantee that a lot of the larger-bodied individuals you’re following have happy, full lives not despite them being fat, but they just are,” she said.

Holliday, who has been open about her battle with body dysmorphia, captioned the post, “Reply to @xodollfacexo happiness is from within baby.”

This is hardly the first time the body positivity activist has dealt with an online hater, and she shared that she's accustomed to shrugging off insults. Luckily, she has thick skin and a positive attitude.

“I’m used to people using me as their ‘before’ pictures and inspo, but the reality is that I’ve gotten fatter over the years, my weight’s fluctuated. But the one thing that I have maintained through all of this is my joy,” she said. “And I am fatter right now than I’ve been in a while, but I’m also happier.”

For every negative comment, the model also receives plenty of positive ones and she revealed that her followers have been noticing how happy she is lately.

“They see the joy. Yeah some people are going to see the fat and not pay attention to the joy, but if you’re putting out into the world that you’re grossed out, then more than likely that’s how you’re going to be perceived,” she said.

Holliday ended her post by sending a strong message to her online critic.

“Glad you can use us fat folks as inspiration for you not being fat but I would really check the inside on your journey to thinness because I can guarantee that’s not going to bring you the happiness that you’re looking for,” she said.