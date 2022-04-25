Sharon Osbourne is opening up about a painful face-lift experience.

In an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, the 69-year-old TV personality, who has publicly addressed her plastic surgery in the past, spoke about the “horrendous” results of a recent face-lift.

“I had a full face-lift done in October and I looked like one of those f—ing mummies that they wrap (with bandages),” Osbourne told the publication. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

She shared that the cosmetic procedure lasted about five and a half hours and did not turn out how she expected.

Osbourne said, “I’m telling you, it was horrendous.”

At the time, she told her surgeon, “‘You’ve got to be f—ing joking.’”

She explained that her eyes did not look the same and added, “I looked like a f—ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, whom she has been married to since 1982, was also taken aback by her surgery.

“He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she recalled.

While her face is still “settling now,” she confirmed she is happy with her appearance.

The sit-down with The Sunday Times comes ahead of her return to television as the host of a prime-time talk show. The show will air on a new British TV channel called TalkTV, which will also feature Piers Morgan.

Last year, Osbourne left CBS’s “The Talk” after defending Morgan, who received backlash for calling Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, a liar after her emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former Meghan Markle revealed in her discussion with Winfrey that she had suffered from depression and other mental health issues while living in the U.K.

"The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood and Osbourne got into a heated debate on-air about Morgan’s remarks. “The Talk” was put on a temporary hiatus while CBS investigated the matter, and Osbourne ended up leaving the panel.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” NBC News reported the network said in a statement at the time.

Osbourne posted an apology on Twitter in March 2021 that said, “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

She spoke about the fallout from leaving the show during her interview with The Sunday Times. She said her TV career in the United States was “nonexistent” afterward. “Not one call. Noth-Ing.”

Although she said her career was not impacted in England and Australia, it was a much different situation in America.

“Here it was like I was dead,” she said.