As "The Talk" debuted its 10th season on Monday, co-host Sharon Osbourne debuted her new face.

The 66-year-old former reality TV star and wife of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne spoke openly about getting plastic surgery on her face five weeks earlier.

.@MrsSOsbourne kicked off the season 10 premiere of #TheTalk by revealing her new facelift and sharing details on her 13 hour procedure. pic.twitter.com/9iXeeayyGE — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 9, 2019

"I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it,'' she said. "But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed."

Like fellow celebrities Tori Spelling and Heidi Montag, Osbourne has broken the usual Hollywood taboo and spoken openly in the past about undergoing multiple plastic surgeries on her face and breasts.

The grandmother of three spoke on the show in May about booking facelift surgery in August. Osbourne said she looked like her mother and "I didn't want to look like my mom."

Her latest procedure is an about-face from her declaration on "The Talk" in 2012 that she was swearing off plastic surgery for good, according to People.

"No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” she said on the show at the time. "And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.'"

Her co-hosts on the CBS talk show, including new addition Marie Osmond, praised her new look on Monday. Osbourne also acknowledged that she is still recovering from it.

"Still a little bit of pain,'' Osbourne said Monday. "But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it, so it's fine."