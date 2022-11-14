Nick Jonas shares the 4 signs that led to his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Nick Jonas is sharing the four symptoms he noticed before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his teens in an effort to help raise awareness.

The singer, 30, posted a short video on his Instagram page on Sunday, just in time for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14.

The short clip, set to the song "Eye of the Tiger," begins with Jonas holding up four fingers as the following caption appears on the screen: "The 4 signs I showed before I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes."

The four warning signs — weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination and irritability — then show up and Jonas points to each of them. At the end of the video, the hashtag #SeeTheSigns pops up as the star smiles slightly.

The 30-year-old, who makes up one third of the hit group Jonas Brothers, added additional insight in his caption.

“I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns. Join me and share yours," he wrote and tagged the nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, which he co-founded.

Throughout his career, Jonas has been open about his diabetes diagnosis. In 2018, he shared a side-by-side photo of himself at age 13 when he was first diagnosed and at age 26.

"The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy," he wrote at the time.

According to the CDC, Type 1 diabetes occurs when your pancreas “doesn’t make insulin or makes very little insulin.” People are typically diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as children, teens and young adults. However, it can develop at any age.

“Without insulin, blood sugar can’t get into cells and builds up in the bloodstream. High blood sugar is damaging to the body and causes many of the symptoms and complications of diabetes,” the organization’s website reads.

In his 2018 post, Jonas explained how he got his diabetes under control by prioritizing his health and "working out and eating healthy."

"Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know," he wrote.

