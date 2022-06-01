Two-thirds of men think they're 'naturally healthier than most people,' survey finds

Many men don't feel like they need regular doctor's appointments and are relying on social media for health information instead, a new survey has found.

The Orlando Health survey, which included responses from about 900 men, found that about a third (33%) of respondents think they don't need annual checkups. The survey also found that 38% of respondents look to social media for medical advice. And almost two-thirds (65%) of those polled said they were "naturally healthier than most people in general."

"It is statistically impossible for the majority of men to be healthier than the majority of men,” Dr. Thomas Kelley, family medicine specialist with Orlando Health Physician Associates, said in a press release. He added that these stats could be a sign that health problems in many men are going undetected.

While some men may feel that they don't need to see a doctor because they're healthy, others may resist going to the doctor out of fear that some underlying medical issue might be found, Dr. Cedrek McFadden, board-certified colorectal and general surgeon, said on TODAY Wednesday.

But finding "problems before they become problems" is the main reason to go to the doctor once a year, McFadden stressed. "To find the elevated blood sugars before the diagnosis of diabetes, to find the high cholesterol before the heart attack — prevention is easier and cheaper than a cure."

Tips to take care of your health

You don't have to stop Googling your symptoms, but be selective about the online advice you follow. "I think you have to know where to place your trust," McFadden said, adding that websites ending in .gov or .edu will be generally more trustworthy than random information on social media. You can also check out information from major organizations, like the American Psychiatric Association for mental health questions, he said.

When you do see a doctor, prepare ahead of time so you can get the most out of your appointment. One way to do that is "writing out your questions before you go and actually bringing them to your doctor so you can read them," McFadden advised.

If you're hesitant to see a doctor, reflect on why that is, McFadden said. Even if you haven't been in a while, it's OK. And, if it's been a few years since you've seen a doctor, that's all the more reason to get checked out now. "I take care of colorectal cancer," McFadden explained. "And often we can find these cancers before they're even a cancer — as a polyp — and, therefore, preventing you from needing surgery."