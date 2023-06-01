“My friend … tested my reflexes and I had no reflexes in my left leg,” Dakkak says. “(My friend) was like ‘What were you thinking? No obesity causes you to be unable to life your left leg.’”

Soon after, Dakkak met with a spine surgeon to schedule a procedure to treat her left leg pain caused by a herniated disc that “cut off my nerve root” in her spine. It’s not a typical presentation for a herniated disc, she says, and it’s even hard to see on an MRI, which is why a physical exam would be so important to get an accurate diagnosis.

“Luckily, because I know so many doctors, I was able to cobble together my own care team fairly quickly,” she explains. “One of my clinicians told me, ‘Oh my gosh, if you hadn’t advocated for yourself, you would have been permanently in a wheelchair.’ I would have been permanently unable to use my left leg.”

On top of everything she was experiencing, Dakkak fell down the stairs and broke her foot in two places prior to her surgery.

“I had my first two children in medical school,” she says. “I was excited to have maternity leave where I could take my baby on walks and do all the things that I see people do on maternity leave. And I did none of those things. Post-spine surgery I was in a wheelchair rolling around the house.”

After a few months of physical therapy and re-programming her nerves to prevent the pain from recurring, Dakkah improved.

“It definitely was not the maternity leave I had wanted,” she says. “After a few months I was able to walk on my own.”

Changing the way we think about weight and health

As Dakkak recovered, she considered her experience, what that meant for her, and how weight bias negatively impacts the care overweight and obese people receive.

“Everybody deserves a differential diagnosis no matter what they look like,” she says. “Something that especially obese women go through every day is being treated less than, not being taken seriously. (Many) of their complaints are just blamed on their weight without a full exam or a differential diagnosis.”

When she thinks of her weight now, Dakkah considers “functional goals” that she hopes to achieve. That’s also how she approaches weight with her patients. For Dakkak, she wanted to ride her bike a little longer, swim and play with her three children. Because of her weakened left side, she pursued gastric sleeve surgery this past February and lost about 40 pounds.

“Even after I got 20 pounds off, which was about a month and a half ago, I was able to bike longer, hike longer, walk longer without having spasms,” she says. “That’s how I measure my success. I don’t really care about my weight, and I don’t really care about any patient's weight. I really care about their ability to function in the world and meet their health goals.”

She says that research shows that physical activity “adds more to your health than weight loss” and that’s what she considers when she talks to her patients.

“We actually have fabulous evidence that losing weight when you’re a normal weight or even a little overweight adds no mortality benefit,” Dakkak says. “I really do try to nail down what are we losing weight for? I totally support weight loss in healthy consistent ways that get people to functional goals and physical activity.”

Dakkak says that for some conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, for example, weight loss can help. But she never advises “weight loss for the sake of weight loss.” The bias against fatness is so great that it prevents people from even seeking care. She hopes this changes.

“A lot of the stigma is internalized by a lot of our patients, and we find they don’t go to the doctor,” she says. “Obesity is a risk factor —and should be treated as a risk factor — but it’s not an all encompassing diagnosis and it doesn’t cause all things. And I think it’s really an easy cop out.”