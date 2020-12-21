South Carolina family discovers 13-year-old with COVID-19 also has leukemia

When Ariel Griffith, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina teenager, had trouble catching her breath, she was treated at Grand Strand Medical Center for COVID-19, pneumonia and sepsis.

Doctors soon delivered even more devastating news to Griffith's family. The eighth grade honors student, who recently made her school basketball team, also has leukemia.

Griffith, 13, who is a student at Ocean Bay Middle School, is now hooked up to a ventilator and feeding tube at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Her stepfather tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 1. Griffith initially tested negative, according to her mother, Lauren Hocin.

That changed a few days later.

Ariel Griffith in the ICU. Lauren Hocin

“We started feeling bad on Dec. 5. By Tuesday, she was vomiting and throwing up. We know he was positive so we assumed we were too,” Hocin told TODAY Health. “But I noticed when I went to wake her, her face looked swollen. It was in her lymph node area. I said, ‘That doesn’t look right.’ Ariel said she had noticed it but was afraid to tell anyone. It had been like that for weeks.”

A few days later, Griffith visited a doctor and officially tested positive.

“I can’t tell you how thankful I am for that doctor,” Hocin said. “Instead of saying your lymph nodes are swollen because of coronavirus, she insisted on a blood test. It came back that her white blood cell count was very low along with platelets and she was sent to the emergency room.”

Griffith started chemotherapy last Friday. While the last few days have been a nightmare for the family, Hocin said she is encouraged by improvements her daughter is making. She said the teenager's fever broke and her blood is "looking better."