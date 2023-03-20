I ignored my back pain. 5 days later I almost lost my leg

I watched the fluorescent lights pass overhead as the ambulance attendants wheeled me down the hallway. An alert went out over the hospital intercom urgently calling the trauma team to the red pod.

A car accident? Heart attack? I wasn’t sure. Either way, it sounded bad, and I remember feeling sorry for whoever was going there.

It wasn’t until the doors to the red pod appeared and a team of doctors and nurses stood waiting, gloved hands in the air, that I realized the trauma was me.

Yet to be diagnosed with a little-known condition called May-Thurner syndrome, I was hours away from losing my leg and at risk of a pulmonary embolism stemming from a blood clot that began in my abdomen and ran down to the bottom of my ankle.

All I knew was that I couldn’t feel my leg, which had turned a dead grayish purple color, and was swollen to twice its size.

The medical team went to work.

Five days earlier

The year 2017 was a bad one. Our family lost two of its most beloved members in the span of five months and it had been a dark time.

It was the Fourth of July and to escape the sadness, we spent the day at the beach. It was hot and sunny, and I spent hours sitting by the ocean with my feet in the water.

When I woke up the next day with my lower back hurting, I chalked it up to the beach chair and a long car ride the day before.

At 49, I was coming to terms with all kinds of "new normal" aches and pains, hair loss and other perimenopause symptoms significant enough that my gynecologist put me on hormone replacement therapy a few months prior.

“I’m getting old,” I joked to my husband and took ibuprofen.

Like muscle pulls and all the other injuries I’d experienced after running or lifting something too heavy, I figured a good night’s sleep would remedy the back pain.

But the next morning, getting out bed was difficult. If anything, it was worse and the pain had spread into my hip and down my leg.

"Must be sciatica," I said to my husband.

I’d never had it before, but based on my consultation with Dr. Google, the symptoms matched, so I dismissed them.

Like the previous two days, the next day I woke up in pain yet again. I found myself limping.

“You should go to the doctor,” my husband said.

“For what?” I asked. “They’ll just tell me to rest and take Advil.”

Friday came and we had plans with friends that I couldn’t cancel. I doubled down on the ibuprofen and went out.

The decision to keep the date was a huge mistake. It was obvious that I should have stayed home and followed my self-prescribed advice to rest because the next morning I woke up in agony.

After getting up, I stood at the top of the stairs wondering if I could even make it to the bottom to get coffee. I hobbled down, then realized I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to go back up.

“Please let me take you to the doctor,” my husband said.

I refused.

After spending much of the day working at my desk, I stood up and saw that one of the cabinet doors in our home office was ajar and leaned over to close it.

A jolt of searing-hot lightning shot up through my hip and back, bringing tears to my eyes. The pain made it hard to think.

My husband helped me up the stairs and I went to bed early, bringing a heating pad with me to try and take the edge off the never-ending throbbing.

I couldn’t get comfortable. I couldn’t sleep. I felt feverish.

Everything hurt so much I wanted to cry.

July 9, 2017

In the morning, I sat my way down the stairs, sliding from one to the next until I reached the bottom.

I limped into our living room, wearing a T-shirt and pajama shorts, when a fierce seizing sensation ran up the back of my leg. My mind went to a hoodie sweatshirt and someone pulling the neck drawstring as tight as it would go.

I tried stretching my leg but couldn’t move it. Standing nearby, one of my two daughters pointed and said, “Mom, your leg is really red.”

My vision swam and I felt tingly all over. Funny. Not right. Something was wrong. So wrong. My husband ran to call 911.

We lived in the country and waiting on the volunteer EMTs felt like a waste of precious time for whatever was happening.