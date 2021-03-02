Dr. Oz says he helped save man who collapsed at airport by performing CPR

Dr. Mehmet Oz shared on Twitter that he was able to use his medical knowledge to help save the life of a man who collapsed at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

The television personality said that he was assisted by a nearby police officer.

"Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived @EWRairport," Oz, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon, wrote. "I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life."

As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

"As a physician and a human being, it's our responsibility to jump in when there's a medical emergency," continued Oz in a second tweet. "Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator."

In a third tweet, Oz shared a link to his website where people can find more information about how to properly administer CPR.

The official Twitter account for Newark Liberty International Airport responded to Oz, thanking him for working with the Port Authority Police Department team "to provide life-saving #CPR to the passenger in cardiac arrest." The airport tweet also emphasized the importance of knowing how to perform CPR.

Thank you @DrOz for working with our PAPD team to provide life-saving #CPR to the passenger in cardiac arrest last night at #EWR. #cprsaveslives https://t.co/5DKW484K5T — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) March 2, 2021

In a statement to WNBC later, officials said Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant witnessed the man collapse at the baggage claim and rushed to his aid. Croissant began CPR and Oz — who had been on the same flight as the patient — rushed to help as he noticed the emergency.

Croissant said when he saw the man collapse, it "looked like a tree falling."

He also didn't immediately recognize Oz, because "everyone wears masks" at the airport but was happy to have his assistance.

"What better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?" he said.

Officials said the man who collapsed was a 60-year old New Jersey resident. He was transported to the hospital in intensive care and is undergoing further evaluation, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about nine in 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, but CPR by a bystander can help improve odds of recovery and double or triple a person's chance of survival if done correctly.

If you do see someone in cardiac arrest, the CDC advises first calling 911 or asking another bystander to do so. Look for an automated external defibrillator or AED while beginning CPR.

To give hands-only CPR, push down hard and fast with both hands in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes a minute. Let the chest return to its normal position after each push. Try using an upbeat song to keep the correct pace. The American Heart Association recommends "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. Continue this process until medical professionals arrive and can take over care.