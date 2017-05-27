Safety first! With sweltering summer weather in full swing, now is as good a time as ever to learn the basics of hands-only CPR — knowledge that could save the life of someone you know.

More than 350,000 people in the U.S. suffer from cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year, and the survival rate actually doubles or even triples if a bystander administers CPR, according to the American Heart Association. Chances of survival and minimizing brain damage are directly linked to how quickly CPR is administered after someone collapses, a 2015 study found.

In other words, acting swiftly and knowledgeably is key. The first step to administering CPR that all bystanders should take if they see someone in cardiac arrest is call to 911, then check if they're responsive and breathing. Then, place the heel of your hand in the center of their chest, put your other hand on top of it, and push hard and fast at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute.

An old rule of thumb has always been to compress to the tempo of the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive."

Here, we’ve compiled a more extensive list of songs that run the gamut from classics to modern hits, all humming along at 100 beats per minute.

So be safe, be aware and be ready to lend a helping hand (or two) with this handy playlist.