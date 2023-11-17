Dolly Parton opens up about the risks of plastic surgery: 'You never know'

Dolly Parton is an open fan of plastic surgery, but she's not naïve to the dangers associated with going under the knife.

The country legend opened up about aging during a new episode of "The Howard Stern Show" and explained that she's always been very methodical when it comes to plastic surgery.

“If I was going to do something to myself, I would go to your doctors," Stern complimented the star. "Do people call you all the time and say, ‘Dolly, how do you do it?’”

“Oh yeah, and I always say, ‘Just find the best doctors,'" the singer added. "Some of my celebrity friends, I give them the names of the doctors that I’ve used.”

Parton doesn't shy away from sharing that she's had plastic surgery, but the 77-year-old made it clear that it's not without risks.

"You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know. Anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good," she said.

"You just never know how you’re going to heal," she continued. "You never know what's going to go. So you absolutely need to find the best doctors, the most talked about doctors or the ones highly recommended if you're going to do anything (to) your face," she said.

"You can cover up stuff if somebody screws up things on your body but, boy, if you live with your face out there, you've got to be careful," Parton stressed. "So I try to do just little bits at a time. I don't do really big stuff."

Parton said she tends to gravitate towards fillers like Botox and Juvéderm, "only when I have to do something."

"And even then, I try to be careful," she added.

For instance, Parton noted that any sort of plastic surgery "changes your expressions" and can also "change your personality."

Before undergoing any sort of procedure, Parton said she's always slightly nervous.

"It's always a risk, and anytime I go in for anything, I think, 'Oh lord, please let this all work out fine,'" she said.

Parton has been open about her stance on aging over the years. In 2012, she spoke with Reuters about her penchant for plastic surgery and explained why she thought she needed it.

"Because I am in show business. I am not a natural beauty. And I am on camera all the time," she said. "I don’t go to extremes with it. I just do little bits and pieces, just to try and keep things touched up, just tweaking."