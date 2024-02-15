Is there a measles outbreak in the US? These 10 states are reporting new cases

One of the most contagious diseases that was previously eradicated more than 20 years ago in the U.S. is threatening a comeback — measles.

As measles cases continue to rise globally, more states are also reporting the disease. On Feb. 12, that number hit 10. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two cases of measles in unvaccinated siblings who recently returned from international travel. Arizona’s Maricopa County Department of Public Health also confirmed an international visitor with measles who frequented two public restaurants while contagious.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread quickly through the general public if people are not vaccinated,” Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, infectious diseases specialist and system medical director for quality and patient safety at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana, tells TODAY.com.

Here’s a look at how widespread measles is in the U.S. right now, why experts think it is making a resurgence, the symptoms to watch for and how to know if you are immune.

Measles hits the US in 2024

Measles was declared eradicated from the United States in 2000 due to a highly effective vaccination program.

“Over the last decade and a half, we saw an irregular but overall increase in the number of cases,” Dr. Linda Yancey, infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas, tells TODAY.com.

The trend stopped abruptly in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit as everyone was isolating and protecting themselves against the virus, she adds. But now, the U.S. is again seeing a rise in cases.

On Jan. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert to warn the public about growing cases of measles.

The agency confirmed 23 cases from Dec. 1, 2023, to Jan. 23, 2024, including seven cases of international travelers and two outbreaks of more than five cases each, mostly in children and adolescents who had not been vaccinated.

“Worldwide, we are in the midst of a large measles outbreak,” Yancey notes.

There are currently large outbreaks in many Asian, Middle Eastern, African and European countries, a CDC spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

The World Health Organization recently warned of an "alarming" 45-fold increase in measles cases in Europe in 2023 compared to 2022, BBC reported.

“In Europe and western Asia, measles numbers went from under 1,000 in 2022 to 30,000 in 2023, and these numbers appear to be increasing in 2024,” Yancey adds.

Last month, health officials in the United Kingdom warned of measles spreading rapidly after confirming more than 200 cases in the West Midlands, according to a press release.

Where is measles in the US?

So far, the following U.S. states have recently reported cases of measles:

California — two cases, first case in Los Angeles County since 2020

Georgia — two siblings in metro Atlanta family, first case since 2020

Missouri — one case in Clay County

Maryland — one case in Montgomery County after international travel

New Jersey — one case in Camden County, first case since March 2023

Ohio — one case in Montgomery County

Pennsylvania — nine cases, eight in Philadelphia and one outside the city

Washington — six cases in Clark and Wahkiakum counties

Arizona — one case in Maricopa County

Minnesota — two cases in Twin Cities metro area

Is there a measles outbreak in the US right now?

An outbreak is defined by more cases occurring than what's expected, according to the CDC. While the nation is not experiencing a widespread outbreak, there are small pockets in the country, including Philadelphia and several Washington counties, who initiated outbreak investigations after discovering an increase in the number of related cases for this time of year.

“There have been a few small, isolated outbreaks mostly related to international travelers and children who have not been vaccinated,” Kemmerly explains. "Infectious diseases experts are on high alert as several cases of measles have been reported in the U.S. since December."

The last major outbreak of measles in the U.S. occurred in 2019 when there were 1,274 individual cases confirmed in 31 states, according to the CDC.

This was the highest number of reported cases in the U.S. since 1992, with most cases among those who were unvaccinated.

Why has measles made a comeback in the US?

The decline in measles vaccination rates globally increases the risk of larger measles outbreaks worldwide, including in the United States, a CDC spokesperson explains.

“Because measles remains a common disease in many parts of the world, we are seeing cases brought into the United States by unvaccinated U.S. residents following international travel,” the spokesperson adds.

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many children to miss their well visits, fewer children were vaccinated compared to before the pandemic.

The CDC estimates over 61 million doses of measles vaccines were either postponed or missed from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic.

“When community protection drops, we know that unvaccinated people are at risk,” a CDC spokesperson says.

The pandemic also fueled the anti-vaccine movement — despite infectious disease experts and health officials emphasizing to the public that vaccines are safe and prevent disease.

Last year, the CDC also found school vaccination exemptions were the highest on record among kindergarteners, with measles vaccination rates lower than pre-pandemic levels at 93.1%.

Experts say this is below the 95% threshold needed for herd immunity for measles, where enough of a population is vaccinated so that even if some get measles, outbreaks cannot occur.

“The current increase in cases is alarming and can most likely be explained by a decrease in the overall vaccination rate,” Kemmerly says.

Measles symptoms

Measles has several stages of infection that occur over two to three weeks.

The incubation period, or the time between exposure to a disease and symptoms starting, is usually one to two weeks. Symptoms then develop in stages, lasting about 10 days in total. Recovery also progresses in phases.

The first symptoms of measles last two to three days and are non-specific and mild, including:

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

In the next phase, look for:

White spots over a red background inside the cheeks called Koplik spots. These skin findings are unique for measles (so if you see these lesions, it’s most likely measles and nothing else).

A red rash, usually three to five days after the first symptoms develop. It looks like small raised bumps that erupt on the face and near the hairline, then spread down to the rest of the body.

A high fever as the rash starts to appear

The bumps eventually clustering together, giving a “splotchy red appearance” all over the body, according to Mayo Clinic

Usually the rash lasts about a week. You'll know you're recovering if:

The rash gradually fades first on the face and last on the extremities.

The cough goes away.

The skin peels where rash appeared for about 10 days.

People are generally contagious four days before the rash develops to four days after, the CDC notes.

“Kids and adults will have a similar pattern of symptoms,” Yancey adds.

But some children, especially those not update with their vaccines or younger than 5, are more likely to experience complications, such as ear infections and serious infections, such as pneumonia and encephalitis, a life-threatening inflammation in the brain.

Approximately, one in five people with measles is hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Measles vaccine

“To prevent measles infection and importation, all U.S. residents should be up to date on their MMR vaccinations prior to international travel,” a CDC spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

The MMR vaccine protects against three infectious diseases: measles, mumps and rubella.

Typically, children get two doses early in life, starting the first dose at 12 to 15 months and the second dose at 4 to 6 years old (but they can receive it earlier as long as at least 28 days from first dose).

Adults who are not immune should get at least one MMR vaccine, but those who are at higher risk of contracting the disease, such as college teachers, health care workers and international travelers, should get two vaccines at least 28 days apart, according to the CDC.

The CDC emphasizes the vaccine is “highly protective.”

“One dose of the MMR vaccine provides 93% protection against measles and two doses provide 97% protection,” a CDC spokesperson explains.

For those who are unsure if they are immune to measles, the CDC says there are three main ways to find out:

Lab test: Ask for a blood test that looks for antibodies against measles. If the test is positive, this means someone was naturally infected in the past or were previously vaccinated.

Ask for a blood test that looks for antibodies against measles. If the test is positive, this means someone was naturally infected in the past or were previously vaccinated. Birth year: Adults born before 1957 are presumed to be naturally protected against measles (because they were infected as a child).

Adults born before 1957 are presumed to be naturally protected against measles (because they were infected as a child). Written documentation: Adults not at high risk for exposure and preschool-age children are considered immune if they have at least one documented dose of a MMR vaccine that was given on or after their first birthday. Adults high risk for exposure and school-age children need two documented doses of the MMR vaccine to be presumed immune.

Do you need a measles booster?

No, if you received two doses of the MMR vaccine as a child according to the recommended schedule, you do not need a booster and are considered protected for life, according to the CDC.