CNN anchor John King reveals ‘secret’ MS diagnosis

CNN news anchor John King revealed on the air Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. King shared news of his diagnosis during a discussion about COVID-19 vaccinations on the CNN talk show "Inside Politics."

"I’m going to share a secret I've never spoken before. I am immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis," said King. "So I'm grateful you are all vaccinated. I'm grateful my employer says all of these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this, are vaccinated now that we have vaccines."

Vaccinations, said King, help to protect those who are immunocompromised — and their loved ones.

"I worry about bringing (COVID-19) home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine," he added. "I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important."

King is the latest well-known figure to reveal he's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that affects a person’s brain and spinal cord.

In those who have MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease can eventually cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

Hollywood stars Selma Blair, Christina Applegate and Jack Osbourne are among the celebrities who have revealed they've been diagnosed with MS in recent years.

"Cruel Intentions" star Blair, 49, who was diagnosed with MS in August 2018, gives viewers an unflinching glimpse into what it's like to live with the disease in a new documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair," now in theaters. The movie premieres on discovery+ on Oct. 21.

