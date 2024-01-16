Brian Barczyk, a well-known reptile expert with millions of followers on social media, has died at age 54 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2023.

The team at the Reptarium — an interactive reptile zoo in Utica, Michigan, founded by Barczyk — posted a statement on his Instagram account on Jan. 15 sharing the news of his death.

"On behalf of the Barczyk family and our entire team at The Reptarium, it is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Barczyk," the statement read.

"More than the guiding light of our organization, Brian’s fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally."

The reptile expert garnered a great following across his social media platforms, with 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube, 7.2 million on TikTok and 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Before that, he starred on Discovery Channel's "Venom Hunters."

In addition to founding the Reptarium, Barczyk was also helping launch another facility called the Legasea Aquarium, with a tentative opening date in March 2024. He reportedly had the world's third-largest snake collection, owning more than 30,000.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Brian’s family, his friends, and all those whose lives he has touched," the statement continued. "We’ve lost an exceptional individual — a visionary, mentor, and friend. For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian’s absence leaves an immeasurable void."

"As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the memories and the lasting light of Brian’s work. He will be deeply missed but indeed, never forgotten," the statement concluded.

The Reptarium also shared the news of Barczyk's death on their website, along with ways to honor his legacy and support his family. The zoo also organized a memorial walk-through of his life on Jan. 17.

Barczyk posted a farewell video documenting his cancer journey

On Jan. 5, Barczyk shared a farewell video to his fans, titled “This Is Goodbye...” as his condition was worsening and he was entering hospice care.

"It's been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life, he said in the video. "Each when of you have changed my life like you can't believe."

The 16-minute post also includes a clip of Barczyk about three months after his initial cancer diagnosis.

"It's April 22, 2023. ... I'm a few weeks into chemotherapy now," he said. "I don't know what the future is going to hold, but if for some reason you guys are watching this, that means that things didn't turn out very well for me and I apologize. I fought as hard as I could."

"Honestly, I want to live so bad. You know, I have so much to live for and I love life," he said. "This is a difficult journey, it's not easy."

The video was not only a farewell message, but also a thank you to his fans for supporting him through the years.

"I just wanted to thank each and every one of you for supporting me and doing the things you've done over the years," he said. "You've changed my life; you've changed the trajectory of what I was thinking I would ever be able to achieve in my life."

Barczyk's pancreatic cancer diagnosis and illness

Barczyk was first diagnosed in February 2023, local outlet WXYZ reported. He initially was told he had stage 2 pancreatic cancer before later being diagnosed with stage 4.

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed in later stages because it doesn't usually have symptoms in earlier stages and early tumors often don't show up on scans, TODAY.com previously reported.

When pancreatic cancer does show symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic, these include:

Jaundice, or yellowing of skin

Dark urine

Light-colored stool

Pain in the upper abdomen or middle back

Fatigue

Itchy skin

Gastrointestinal symptoms, like nausea, vomiting, bloating, gas and lack of appetite

Blood clots

Weight loss

New diagnosis of diabetes

Barczyk told the WXYZ that the symptom that prompted him to go to the doctor was back pain. "The pain was abdominal, you know, like from stomach to back," he said in an interview published in November 2023.

Around that time, he was trying to enter a clinical trial for his illness after chemotherapy and other treatment options failed.

In the Jan. 10 farewell video, Barczyk shared that he was entering hospice. "This last year has been difficult with my cancer and with the ups and downs of treatment and feeling sick,” he said.

“Unfortunately, you guys are not going to see me in the future because tomorrow, I go into hospice, which means I don’t have long to go after that.”

He later shared in the clip: "Cancer won’t have me anymore. ... I didn’t give up. I was just ready. ... My battle is over and in the next few days I’ll be free of pain, I’ll be free of cancer, and I’ll be happy and I’ll be in the most blissful place you can ever imagine."