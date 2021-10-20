Hoda and Olivia Newton-John share emotional moment discussing breast cancer diagnoses: ‘We’re sisters’

Olivia Newton-John was not aware Hoda Kotb had been treated for breast cancer 14 years ago, but once the pop icon found out, it was an instant bond.

Newton-John, 73, is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, her third bout of breast cancer nearly 30 years after her first diagnosis. Hoda was speaking to Newton-John in an interview on TODAY Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of her hit single "Physical" when Hoda told her she was a fellow member of the breast cancer community.

Hoda held back tears when Newton-John then asked about her health.

"I’m really sorry you went through that," Newton-John said. "I didn’t know that about you. So you’re well now, you’re doing good?"

"Yes, I’m doing good," Hoda said before getting emotional. "By the way, I’m just going to pause for a second. Another wonderful thing about you is what you just did there. Thank you. Thank you for asking."

"Oh, of course," Newton-John said. "We’re sisters. Anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, it’s unknown destinations and surprises and turns."

The British-Australian entertainer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and has been managing her latest bout of it with the help of medical cannabis.

"Right now I’m feeling pretty good," she said. "I have my days, I have my pains, but the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I’m a really lucky person."

Newton-John also spoke about the enduring appeal of "Physical," the 1981 hit with the quintessentially '80s video featuring Newton-John in aerobics gear.

"How is this possible that I’m still talking about a song that I recorded 40 years ago and people still like it?" she said.

The lyrics about "nothing left to talk about unless it's horizontally" were controversial at the time, getting the song banned by many radio stations and the entire nation of South Africa.

"Today the lyrics are like a lullaby, don’t you reckon? But in those days ..." Newton-John said with a laugh.

"I remember listening to it and going, 'That’s a really great song,' and didn’t really tune in to what it was about. And then when I recorded it, I started to panic, and I called my manager and said, 'I think I’ve gone too far with this song. It’s just too much.' And he said, 'Well, it’s too late love, it’s taken off everywhere.'"

She also laughed when thinking about the reasons behind making the classic video that was a staple in the early days of MTV.

"I said, 'We need to create something funny and it needs to be about exercise, because if it’s about exercise, they’re not going to have any other thought,'" she said.

Pushing through her trepidation about releasing the song taught her a lesson.

"Very often the things that you’re most afraid of are the things that you really need to just go for it," she said. "It’s one of my most successful records, and I never would’ve dreamt that could’ve happened."

The "Grease" star has sold more than 100 million albums in her career and was still touring as recently as four years ago. Music will always be part of her life.

"For me, singing is my soul," she said. "And I don’t miss the touring, but I do love to sing and I like to write songs. So I don’t know yet what I’m going to do about that. At the moment I just enjoy being because we are human beings."