A woman left out snacks for delivery drivers and one had the cutest reaction

The holidays can be a wonderful and stressful time of the year. From rushing around buying gifts to putting up the decorations, many of us find ourselves stretched a bit thin around the holidays. But thankfully, we have the internet to take some of the workload off!

That’s where online ordering comes in. But the holiday shipping rush can take its toll on the folks delivering our packages, and that’s why some people are putting out snacks and drinks for those going door-to-door to help make the holidays happen.

One now-viral doorbell camera video from Kathy Ouma in Middletown, Delaware shows a man enjoying the surprise as he made deliveries along his route.

“Oh this is nice!” he exclaims as he drops off the package. “They’ve got some goodies! Aw. This is sweet!”

As he walked away, he eve did a little dance to celebrate the snacks.

What a fun way to spread a little holiday cheer!